HARKER HEIGHTS — A dozen kids signed up for sewing class at the Harker Heights library Tuesday afternoon.
“Sewing is fun,” Anna Johnson, 9, said as she worked the foot pedal of her sewing machine. Johnson and her sister, Ruth, 7, were busy constructing a simple cloth bag. Instructor Lisa Youngblood is also the library director and seemed to enjoy the questions from her students.
The afternoon class, geared towards home-schoolers, included identifying parts of a sewing machine and learning some sewing vocabulary. Youngblood originally organized classes to lessons for home-school families, giving them a chance for an outing away from their usual classroom environment.
“Learning how the machine works then using it to create something beautiful is both science and art,” she said.
Additional sewing classes at the library are scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 5. Some classes require pre-registration. Contact the library for more information on its Facebook page or visit the website at harkerheights.gov/library
