Sewing

Jack, 12, and Rowan, 8, are making good use of material and their sewing skills at Tuesday's class in the Harker Heights Library.

HARKER HEIGHTS — A dozen kids signed up for sewing class at the Harker Heights library Tuesday afternoon.

“Sewing is fun,” Anna Johnson, 9, said as she worked the foot pedal of her sewing machine. Johnson and her sister, Ruth, 7, were busy constructing a simple cloth bag. Instructor Lisa Youngblood is also the library director and seemed to enjoy the questions from her students.

