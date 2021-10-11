A Women’s History Month poster is at the center of an event scheduled Thursday to discuss a “sound policy” problem at the Killeen Independent School District.
“Stand for Sound Policy at Killeen ISD,” hosted by nonprofit Central Texas Concerned Christian Citizens and True Deliverance Ministries, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at True Deliverance Ministries, 201 W. Jasper Drive in Killeen.
The meeting is free and open to the public, according to a Facebook event post.
Local speakers will include True Deliverance Ministries Senior Pastor Bishop Sadallie Cole; former KISD Board President Terry Delano; retired KISD teacher Nancy Hoxworth; and CCC president Joe Goodson.
The issue at hand, Delano said Monday, is that a Women’s History Month display at the KISD Career Center in March included a prominent LGBTQ activist Marsha Johnson, a self-identified drag queen who advocated for gay rights, on a poster highlighting women’s history.
“Propagating controversial sexual ideologies upon minors is not the role of public school educators, nor is it the school’s role to undermine the values of parents and their children,” a Facebook post about the display stated Monday. “Rather, this is the kind of divisive agenda that creates a distraction to the learning environment, and indeed a hostile environment for the students and staff who understand morality from the perspective of the Word of God.”
Delano said the group is trying to inform parents of what occurred in March, which is Women’s History Month.
“In this particular poster, one of these men, one of these transgender men was being celebrated for throwing a brick at police,” Delano said. “So that’s another thing that was kind of — is this really what we want our kids to be taught that it's somehow heroic to throw a brick at police?”
The brick incident Delano referred to was in reference to the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid, at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.
The Stonewall riots are regarded as a pivotal point in the modern-day, ongoing LGBTQ rights movement. Marsha Johnson participated in the riots and was a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.