With the Killeen Junior Livestock Show underway Thursday, participants were busy getting their projects ready for the ring as the judges got work.

Judging for the annual event began with agricultural mechanics began at 9 a.m. in the wood and metal divisions. In the metal division, Landon Glazener in Trimmier 4-H took home Grand Champion honors and Hunter Butler with Trimmier 4-H took home Reserve Champion honors. In the wood division, Grand Champion honors went to Glazener again, and Jeannette Weddle of Shoemaker FFA won Reserve Champion.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.