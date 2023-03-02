With the Killeen Junior Livestock Show underway Thursday, participants were busy getting their projects ready for the ring as the judges got work.
Judging for the annual event began with agricultural mechanics began at 9 a.m. in the wood and metal divisions. In the metal division, Landon Glazener in Trimmier 4-H took home Grand Champion honors and Hunter Butler with Trimmier 4-H took home Reserve Champion honors. In the wood division, Grand Champion honors went to Glazener again, and Jeannette Weddle of Shoemaker FFA won Reserve Champion.
Braxton Butler, a third-grader at Florence Elementary and a member of the Trimmier 4-H, took home a blue ribbon for his belt buckle shelf made of wood.
In the poultry department broiler division, Reyana Molina who attends the Killeen Career Center took Grand Champion honors while Avery Norman with Trimmier 4-H took Reserve Champion. In market turkeys, Tramari Randles with Killeen FFA took Grand Champion while Christopher Penn with Killeen FFA took Reserve Champion. In Roasters, Janiah Jackson of Ellison FFA took home Grand Champion; Molina took Reserve Champion.
Still to be determined were winners in the goat and sheep divisions, which occurred late Thursday. On Friday, judging in the rabbits division will begin at 10 a.m. with the cooking division being judged at noon. Swine will take over the center ring at 4 p.m. Friday and the final judging begins at 7 p.m. for cattle.
Saturday, in conjunction with the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, there will be a Junior Exhibitor Show that begins at 10 a.m. with young children. This entertaining exhibition will give some youngsters their first taste of livestock handling.
Then at 11 a.m. Saturday, the back door barbecue will kick off to ready the crowd for the auction sale which begins at 12:30 p.m. Finalists in all divisions will have their projects sold to the highest bidder in the ring.
All results and more photos will be coming in coming editions of the Herald.
The annual livestock show, free and open to the public, is at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.