An autism therapy business in Killeen held a family fun day Saturday for families with kids with autism.
Autism Behavior Support, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosted between 60 and 75 families who enjoyed a day of bounce houses, cornhole and multiple other activities.
Mary Ayala, the owner of Autism Behavior Support, explained why an event like this is important.
“It’s something for the community,” Ayala said. “A lot of outside people, they don’t understand why a kiddo on the spectrum is going to behave in the community so this is a safe place for the parents right now.”
Kathryn Charlton, a parent of a child on the spectrum, has been going to Autism Behavior Support for about a year.
“This is just phenomenal. I can actually meet the other parents, most of the time during drop off and pick up, we’re really just trying to drop our kids off or pick them up so we can do our day so to be able to stop and talk to the other parents and interact with some of the therapists not in a medical way is really nice,” Charlton said.
Brittany Stilwell, a board-certified behavior analyst at Autism Behavior Support, explained why she thinks this is important for the families.
“It honestly just gives them a chance to enjoy, come together and have fun … just to take a break and let loose and network and appreciate our families,” Stilwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.