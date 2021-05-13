The Central Texas College spring graduation will be held in two parts Friday, and other graduation ceremonies will soon follow.
CTC’s first graduation session will start at 11 a.m. and the second session will be at 4 p.m. The graduates were allowed to choose which ceremony they would participate in. Two ceremonies were held to accommodate social distancing.
A combined 370-plus graduates are expected to attend both ceremonies to receive their associate degrees of science, arts, applied science as well as certificates of completion, according to a news release from the college.
While most graduates are from the Central Texas area, some distance learners and students from CTC continental campuses in Georgia, Washington, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Kansas and Hawaii are expected to partake in the commencement. Students from the CTC Europe campus and Arizona, California, Minnesota, Mississippi and Illinois have also indicated plans to attend. The average age of the CTC graduates is 26 years with the oldest graduate at 60 years of age and the youngest at 17, as seniors from Killeen’s Early College High School will also walk the stage, according to the release.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will be holding graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday in Warrior Hall for the College of Education and Human Development. The College of Arts and Sciences graduation will begin at 11 a.m. and the College of Business Administration graduation will begin at 1 p.m.
“We offered a walk-through graduation last semester, and we were happy to learn that our graduates enjoyed it,” A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo said.
“We understand our graduates’ deep desire to celebrate their degree achievement, and we have worked deliberately to plan a variation of our traditional graduation in order to do as much as we can to minimize risk and celebrate safely.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held its graduation ceremony Saturday.
KISD
The Killeen Independent School District high school graduations will take place later this month.
The Early College High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Killeen High School graduation will be at 6 p.m. on May 27 at the Expo Center.
The graduation for Ellison High School seniors will take place at 9 a.m. on May 28 at the Expo Center.
The Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on the same day at the Expo Center and finally, the Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. on May 29 at the Expo Center.
All KISD graduations require those who want to attend to buy a ticket or receive a ticket from a graduate in order to attend because of capacity restrictions.
Tickets will be available for distribution from May 25 through May 27.
For questions, residents can contact the campus’s Student Activities Office.
Copperas Cove ISD
Crossroads High: 6 p.m. May 21 at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School
Cove High: 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Bell County Expo Center
Salado ISD
May 28 at UMHB Mayborn Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Temple ISD
The Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. on June 12 at the Bell County Expo Center
Belton ISD
June 10 at Tiger Field in Belton. First session will be at 8 a.m. and the second session will be at noon. Belton New Tech High School will have its graduation at 10 a.m.
Florence ISD
The Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. on May 28 at Stampede Stadium in Florence.
