Both Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will be holding graduation ceremonies this week.
CTC will have 2,216 total graduation candidates — from spring, summer and fall semesters — with around 730 projected to participate in the ceremony on Thursday, according to CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The ceremony will be held virtually and will be streamed live on the CTC Youtube channel.
The link to the graduation is https://ctc4.me/fallgrad20.
A&M-Central Texas will be having a “walk through” ceremony at the university.
In total, 256 graduation candidates will be participating in the ceremony that will take place Saturday. The participants are of a total of 745 candidates — from spring, summer and fall semesters — that were invited to take part in the ceremony, according to Karen Clos, spokeswoman for A&M Central Texas.
The commencement will be broken down into three parts with each part representing one of the three colleges at the university.
The College of Arts and Science will have 86 participants and will begin at 10 a.m.
The College of Business Administration will have 115 candidates and begins at noon, and the College of Education and Human Development will begin at 2 p.m. with 55 participants.
Each graduate will be allowed to bring five family members with them to the ceremony.
All three will be held in the Bill Yowell Conference Room and mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced, according to Clos.
