As holidays approach, so do the winter commencement ceremonies for local universities and colleges. Two such postsecondary institutions in Killeen are set to confer degrees.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will hold its winter commencement at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 250 graduates are expected to participate in the ceremony.
Marc Nigliazzo, the university’s president, said that the school has graduated almost 10,000 students since opening in 2009. Nigliazzo said he expects to reach that milestone at the May 2023 commencement.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed, and information for friends and family is available on the University website at www.tamuct.edu.
Central Texas College will have its commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. According to the college, more than 200 graduates are expected to march in the procession.
