Local colleges and public school districts said Thursday said they are planning to resume classes as normal next week when they return from spring break, however, they are monitoring the coronavirus situation carefully.
Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas plan to resume classes as scheduled Monday, and the local schools are not switching to online classes.
CTC
Jim Yeonopolous, the chancellor of Central Texas College, released a statement on the college’s website Thursday.
“Central Texas College continues to monitor the recent Coronavirus developments and recognizes that each day brings new information concerning the spread of the disease. Your health and safety is our number one priority as we daily evaluate this situation,” Yeonopolous said. “At this time, CTC does not plan to cancel classes or close any CTC locations, but is taking the necessary precautions to maintain a safe and healthy campus environment.”
A&M-Central Texas
Peg Gray-Vickrey, the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at A&M-Central Texas, released a statement via email to colleagues at the university.
“I know that many of you are concerned about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) and what impact this will have on classes for our students. Please understand that this is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment may change daily,” Gray-Vickrey said in the statement. “The President and I are monitoring this situation closely. With the current information available, our plan is to resume classes as scheduled on Monday, March 16, 2020. We have cancelled our study abroad trip to Vietnam that was scheduled at the end of this semester.”
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD will also be continuing classes on Monday as they are scheduled, according to a news release Thursday from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
“In light of the national headlines regarding Coronavirus COVID-19 we wanted to inform you that the district is closely monitoring this situation. At this time classes will resume on Monday morning,” the news release said.
In a statement to parents KISD Superintendent John Craft said: “We are in constant communication with the CDC, Bell County Health Department and Fort Hood. At this time there are no positive cases in Bell County.”
If there are any changes, parents would be notified through a ConnectEd message, post on the KISD website, local media and social media channels.
“Over the break we have been continuing to clean all high touch areas including desks, keyboards, hand rails etc. using hospital grade disinfectants throughout our campuses and our buses,” Craft said in the message to parents. “We have been taking precautions, and will continue to do so as decisions in and around our return to school from Spring Break approaches.”
Cove ISD
Joe Burns, the superintendent of CCISD, released a letter to parents on Thursday. “Please note at this time that classes will resume on Monday unless we communicate otherwise. If that changes, parents will be notified through Schoology, our social media sites, School Messenger, our website and through the local media. We will evaluate each student event outside of the classroom individually,” the letter said.
Last week, Rick Kirkpatrick, the deputy superintendent of operations and support for Copperas Cove Independent School District, released a statement about the coronavirus.
“Copperas Cove ISD is continuing to clean and disinfect campus facilities as we do each flu season. The district cleans with a product that is designed to kill germs on contact and that is not harmful to students or staff. While a specific threshold has not been determined for dismissing school, a decision would be made based on health department recommendations and number of confirmed cases. We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to ensure our schools are sanitized,” Kirkpatrick said.
UMHB
At the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, classes and other university events scheduled for March 16-20 are canceled.
"UMHB continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 virus and its potential impact on our university community. We are committed to making decisions in a responsible way, and are continuing to consult with federal, state, and local resources, said James Stafford, the director of marketing and public relations in a Tuesday night news release. "With rapidly changing developments and increasing concern, we have determined the best course of action is to extend Spring Break by one week. A decision about changes to spring athletic events will be made separately in consultation with officials from the American Southwest Conference. Because of the dynamic nature of this situation, a determination has not been made about class format after March 20."
The news release stated that decisions "regarding next steps related to delivery of education and student services will be communicated as soon as they are made."
Around the state
According to the Texas Tribune, more than a dozen Texas universities announced Wednesday and Thursday that they would extend students’ spring breaks and start switching to online classes, joining a swelling group of colleges across the country taking steps to prepare their campuses for the novel coronavirus.
Most Texas institutions extending their breaks said they plan to use the extra time to prepare faculty for teaching online. Many have canceled events, prohibited large gatherings, stepped up their sanitation measures and restricted university-sponsored travel.
Some cited the unique challenges universities face in managing contagious disease, particularly in the face spring break.
Two Central Texas institutions that have extended spring break are Baylor University and the University of Texas, according to the Tribune.
