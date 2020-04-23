Local colleges and universities will be receiving additional funds from the federal government because of the coronavirus aid package that was approved by Congress.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen is receiving around $1.3 million of the approximately $112.5 million that the whole A&M University system is receiving.
Half of the $1.3 million has to go to student aid, according to Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university.
However, the university has not made a decision on what the additional money will be used for.
“A&M-Central Texas leadership is working collaboratively with Texas A&M University System officials and the other regional universities within the system to ensure that the university’s plans for the use of (coronavirus aid package) funds are in alignment with the rules governing the funding,” Clos said.
Central Texas College will receive around $4.5 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill. Half of that funding must be used for student aid and the other half can be used to make up for lost revenue and other needs for the school, according to Bob Liberty, the associate deputy chancellor of financial management for the college. However, Liberty said that half of the money would likely not make up for the loss of revenue.
The CTC board and administration will meet in the near future when the Department of Education provides specific information on what the coronavirus relief bill money can be used for.
Local colleges have also had to reschedule their graduations because of coronavirus restrictions.
CTC
Central Texas College canceled its May 8 graduation and re-scheduled it for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Bell County Expo Center.
Texas A&M Central Texas
Spring commencement ceremonies were canceled at Texas A&M-Central Texas and rescheduled for Aug. 7, and will include spring and summer graduates.
UMHB
“In keeping with the nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s May commencement ceremony will be postponed until Dec. 11,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said. UMHB will confer degrees in the spring as scheduled to those who satisfy their academic requirements, O’Rear said. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
Temple College
The Temple College commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 9 was moved to Saturday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.