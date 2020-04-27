The Meadows Foundation out of Dallas is giving a $50,000 grant to Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, according to an email from Meghan Parry, the communications manager of The Meadows Foundation.
Parry said the grant money is to provide educational support to at-risk students and dependents of active-duty service members in an email on Monday. The payment will be made to Communities in Schools on May 15, according to Parry.
Bruce Vasbinder, the president of the local Communities in Schools board of directors said the board will be discussing the grant at its meeting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.