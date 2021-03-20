Killeen High School gave a maroon-carpet welcome recently to a fresh batch of soon-to-be Roos during eighth grade shadow days.
Most face-to-face eighth-graders from Rancier and Audie Murphy middle schools spent the morning at the high school March 10 touring and hearing about clubs available at Killeen High School.
Manor and Eastern Hills eighth-graders in the KHS attendance zone visited the high school Thursday. The tours ended with blacklight pep rallies.
Principal Kara Trevino welcomed next year’s freshmen with a combination of important advice for success and a hearty helping of Kangaroo spirit.
“We are a family here,” she said, speaking to the visiting eighth-graders assembled in the school gym. “We have a lot of school spirit. We are the original high school.”
The school principal, herself a Killeen High School graduate, told students that research shows that high school students who get involved in campus life are more likely to find success.
“Successful students at this school are involved in more than one activity,” she said.
Following a walk-up greeting from selected student leaders and their future principal’s remarks, the visiting middle school students joined a designated student leader to tour parts of the building and attend a club fair.
Various athletic teams, spirit organizations and a wide range of programs, including choir, Junior ROTC and the Black Student Union provided information to students set to start at the high school in August.
Visiting students also walked to adjacent Leo Buckley Stadium where student leaders gave them some inside information about participating in athletics and other activities. A digital welcome to the Class of 2025 served as photo backdrop.
Senior Daniel Smith greeted the eighth-graders as they entered the building and stood alongside the Black Student Union table to provide information.
Smith was voted Mr. Roo during this year’s homecoming ceremony. He is also a student athletic trainer and a part of choir and AVID.
Even though the heavily involved senior is set to graduate in just over two months, he was excited to spread some Roo spirit to the next wave of students.
“We get to introduce the eighth-graders to high school,” Smith said. “This is a chance for them to get involved in this community. We can help them find themselves.”
The senior and the principal both pointed out that the incoming freshman class will get to see the city’s oldest high school transform into something new.
“We have the most amazing renovation project underway,” Trevino told the visiting students.
The new freshmen will likely begin school with a newly completed cafeteria along with the already-completed library, art rooms, auditorium and administrative spaces.
During their junior year, the new incoming class will likely inaugurate the new Killeen High School.
“They will get the new feel of the new school,” said Smith.
As a seasoned high school student, he said he would urge new students to keep a positive attitude and to extend kindness and respect to others and to get involved in the life of the school.
