The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to graduates of Central Texas high schools.
The Omicron Pi Scholarship recognizes the academic achievements of local students, according to a news release from the fraternity.
The scholarships were distributed on earlier this month.
Requirements for the scholarship included the students’ academic record, their community involvement and their ability to express themselves in an essay.
The seven winners were:
Kamrhon Collins, a graduate of Harker Heights High School. He will attend Central Texas College and will major in fire service administration.
Andrea Lopez, a graduate of Salado High School. She will attend Texas State University and will major in international business.
Marissa Barker, a graduate of Copperas Cove High School. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in theater studies.
Kennedi Crayton, a graduate of Ellison High School. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in nursing.
Ashli Hawkins, a graduate of Copperas Cove High School. She will attend Huston-Tillotson University and major in kinesiology and physical therapy.
Saniya Keeton, a graduate of Harker Heights High School. She will attend Tuskegee University and major in veterinary science.
Alexa Payne, a graduate of Killeen High School. She will attend Texas Christian University and major in neuroscience.
“In the last 15 years Omicron Pi Chapter have awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving high school graduates who have gone on to pursue a higher education at colleges and universities near and far,” the news release said.
