Area high school graduations will take place this week.
Killeen ISD
The Early College High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Killeen High School graduation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Expo Center.
The graduation for Ellison High School seniors will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center. The Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on the same day at the Expo Center.
The Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Expo Center.
All KISD graduations require those who want to attend to receive a ticket from a graduate in order to attend because of capacity restrictions.
There are also multiple ways for local residents to tune into the high school graduations if they cannot attend.
Local viewers will be able to tune in to KISD-TV from their Time Warner cable box on Channel 17 or on Channel 10.17 on digital TV without a cable box. In addition to broadcasting the ceremonies over the air, KISD-TV will stream them online, www.killeenisd.org/livetv and www.gradcast.org, according to a news release from the school district.
Copperas Cove ISD
Cove High: 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Bell County Expo Center
Salado ISD
Salado High: May 28 at UMHB Mayborn Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Temple ISD
The Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. June 12 at the Bell County Expo Center
Belton ISD
Belton High: June 10 at Tiger Field in Belton. First session will be at 8 a.m. and the second session will be at noon. Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will have its graduation at 10 a.m. at Tiger Field.
Florence ISD
The Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. May 28 at Stampede Stadium in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.