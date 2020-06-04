Copperas Cove Independent School District will begin its summer feeding program on Monday.
Meals will be available for pick-up at Copperas Cove Junior High School and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, according to a news release from the district.
Both breakfast and lunch may be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon each day with weekend meals and Monday breakfast picked up on Fridays, according to the release.
All children 18 years old or younger qualify to pick up meals from Copperas Cove ISD.
The Killeen Independent School District began its summer feeding program this week and residents 18 years old and younger can pick up breakfast and lunch from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday even if they don’t attend the district.
The pick-up sites include Clear Creek, Douse, Harker Heights, Iduma, Maxdale, Peebles, Pershing Park, Saegert and Timber Ridge elementary schools, Live Oak Ridge, Patterson and Rancier middle schools, as well as Nolanville Boys and Girls Club.
