Neither the Killeen Independent School District nor the Copperas Cove Independent School District have solidified a plan for the fall semester.
Currently, KISD is discussing three options for school restarting in the fall.
The first involves students returning to school for face-to-face instruction beginning Aug. 17 as usual. The second would have students learning 100% virtually like they did to end the recent year and are conducting summer school right now. The third, and the least preferred plan, according to John Craft, the superintendent for KISD, is a hybrid of the two where some students would go to school for half the day while the other half learn virtually, then they would flip.
In Copperas Cove schools, the district is considering staggering class times to reduce the amount of students in the hallways, said Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for Copperas Cove Independent School District. And parents may experience staggered drop-off and pick-up times for students, she added.
The Temple Independent School District has not made any decisions regarding school in the fall, Superintendent Bobby Ott said Thursday.
“When school resumes on August 19, the question on everyone’s mind right now is: what will that look like? The answer is that we honestly don’t know right now,” Ott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.