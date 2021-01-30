From the perspective of a sixth-grader, anyone making difficult decisions that keep schools open and running and doing without a paycheck deserves a goody of some kind.
A group of students at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights wrote thank-you notes and attached them to a net in a nautical theme that matches a statewide month of appreciation for school board members.
Principal Gina Brown said it was important to her that students begin to understand the role that the elected board members, who serve as volunteers, play in their education.
New to Killeen ISD, but not to serving as a principal, Brown said she is impressed with the board’s commitment and she sees a connection to the values she pushes at Eastern Hills.
Integrity, humility and resilience make up the school’s values and she said those are on display districtwide, including at the level of the board of trustees.
“Now we have a group of students who understand that sacrifices are made so they can come to school,” Brown said.
A few of the sixth-graders who contributed to the gift explained that they understood at least part of the challenge it must be to lead a school district, especially during a pandemic.
“We are showing our appreciation,” said Hailey Zettler. “Even though we have to wear masks, we can come to school and I would rather be here.”
“This is where my friends are,” said Isabella Denicola, agreeing that she likes to go to school in person.
They also talked about the work that must be involved making so many big decisions for such a large organization. They mentioned ordering supplies for the schools and hiring enough employees.
In addition to the thank-you notes, the school provided a stash of snacks for the board members, which they received Tuesday just before going into a board meeting.
January is School Board Recognition Month in Texas and the theme is Navigating to Success.
