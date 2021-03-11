A local teachers’ association claimed a “major victory” after the Killeen Independent School District board approved due process rights for education support professionals Tuesday evening.
The item passed 5-0 with board members Corbett Lawler and Shelley Wells absent and not voting.
“The Killeen Educators Association achieved a major victory when the Killeen Independent School District adopted rights of Due Process for education support professionals (ESP’s) into district administrative procedures,” KEA president Rick Beaulé wrote in a statement.
The Killeen Educators Association, which boasts 650 KISD employee members, is a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association which is a statewide chapter of the National Education Association.
“Currently the State of Texas operates as a ‘right-to-work’ state where employees without contracts are considered to be ‘at-will’ and can be fired for any or no reason,” he wrote. “The action taken by the district now gives those employees a progressive process to be followed regarding disciplinary action, which gives education support professionals a measure of parity with their contracted counterparts.”
During the public comment portion of the board meeting Tuesday, Rachel Bourrage said, “There should be no second-class employees in the school district, yet there are.”
Beaulé celebrated the association’s win Wednesday.
“What we’ve achieved here is remarkable, something only a dozen or so districts in the state have,” Beaulé said. “It’s an important step in equality and respect for all of the KISD community to work together in educating our children.”
Beaulé said the next step is to get the change placed into KISD board policy.
