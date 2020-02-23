African Americans have helped shape the community that is Killeen and a locally written book highlights many of those community members.
“Tapestry,” published in 2016, was compiled by the late Alice Douse, the first female African-American principal in Killeen ISD.
The book’s cover said the title “Tapestry,” “is a reminder that our lives are a single sheet of fabric intricately woven with the blending of a rich variety of interesting and memorable events that can produce a vivid and informative history.”
The book contains stories of Killeen-area individuals and families from 1940 through 2010.
Two of the people mentioned in the book are the Rev. James Hereford and Rosa Hereford.
They arrived in the Killeen-Fort Hood area in 1966, according to the book.
Rosa Hereford, who passed away in December, worked with Killeen ISD from 1967 to 1997 when she retired. She served as an educator and a counselor in those 30 years, according to the book.
“In addition to my success as an educator, my public service and community service quickly made an impact within the city of Killeen, in Bell County and in the state of Texas,” Rosa Hereford said in the book.
Another family mentioned in the book is Willie Sworn and the Rev. Bertie Sworn who moved to Killeen in 1959 when Willie Sworn was moved to Fort Hood. Killeen was segregated when they moved and “there was very little housing for Blacks,” the book said. They moved to Temple and Willie Sworn drove from Temple to Fort Hood every day. The family was able to move to Killeen in 1960.
The Sworns were founding members of Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church in 1964. “Willie and I both served faithfully for many years. Willie served as a member of the board of trustees and board of stewards. I worked in many leadership positions as choir director, church secretary and Missionary Society president,” Bertie Sworn said.
The book has more information on these families and many more.
“Tapestry” will also be featured at a Black History Month event in Killeen this week.
Horace Grace, a longtime Killeen resident and leader, is organizing the annual Lecture Series sponsored by Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Center for African American Studies and Research at CTC. The event will begin with a meet and greet from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and the lecture will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Yowell Conference Room, Warrior Hall building, 1001 Leadership Place, at A&M-Central Texas. The guest speaker for the event is Ashley Farmer, an assistant professor in the departments of History and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas.
Grace, Robert Stepp, the foundation chairman at Texas A&M Central Texas and Bill Kliewer, the chairman of BKCW Insurance in Killeen will each be donating 25 copies of “Tapestry” to students of CTC and A&M-Central Texas at the Lecture Series, for a total of 75 books.
Grace commented on the importance of the book during a phone call on Friday.
“Tapestry is important to our community and especially to the African-American community. We can look back to the 30s and 40s and see some of the shakers and movers in Killeen in the African-American community,” Grace said. “The book lists some of the people that were here and making contributions to the community and is dedicated to what all of these people have done for the community.”
Stepp said it is important for students to know the history of the community.
“I think it is important that all history of our community is available,” Stepp said. “Alice Douse (was) a very good friend of mine and very important to the community so I thought it was important the students have the opportunity to read about the history of the community.”
Douse died in 2016. Alice W. Douse Elementary School in Killeen, which opened in 2017, was named after her.
