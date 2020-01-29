Two Killeen schools were placed on lockdown early this morning due to an ongoing situation involving the Killeen Police Department in the area.
At around 10 a.m., Killeen police went to the 100 block of Prather Drive in Killeen for a shots fired call.
Officers investigated and determined that an unidentified person shot a firearm toward a residence, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
No injuries were reported, but damage to the property was reported.
Both Clifton Park Elementary School and Nolan Middle School in were placed on lockdown this morning after KPD informed Killeen Independent School District officials of the situation near the two campuses. The lockdown was lifted by 11:25 a.m. Both schools are located just north of Interstate 14 in west Killeen.
Parents were sent an initial message about the lockdown, informing them the students were not in danger but a lockdown was initiated as an added safety precaution.
