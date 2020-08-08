The Killeen school board is expected to take action on a new proposed property tax rate, which could be lower than the tax rate the Killeen Independent School District approved last year.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting, KISD administration is recommending a total tax rate of nearly $1.09, as part of the coming fiscal year 2021 budget.
Currently property owners are paying $1.16 per $100 valuation, which is around $11.60 per $1,000 valuation and around $1,740 per year in property taxes on a house with a $150,000 value.
“Annually, the KISD Board must approve a budget and then a tax rate, which when applied to the certified property values, will raise the local funds that are used to help fund the District. The local funds are combined with state and federal funds to pay for the coming year’s school operations,” according to school board documents for Tuesday’s meeting.
KISD must have its budget for the next fiscal year approved by Aug. 31. It must be approved by the board of trustees and published in the Killeen Daily Herald prior to that date, according to school officials. The KISD board meeting closest to that deadline is Aug. 25.
This Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
