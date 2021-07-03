The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its July show lineup which includes Saturday and weekday matinees, Laser Friday and a night sky tour.
The Saturday lineup through July begins at 11 a.m. with “Mars One Thousand One.” Follow space reporter Miles O’Brien through the first human mission to Mars — a daring 1,000-day mission to fly an international crew to the red planet and return them safely to Earth. Witness firsthand the astronauts’ brave attempts to put human footprints on Mars.
At noon is “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef.” Hidden in the vast oceans of our planet, this one-of-a-kind tropical reef is full of adventure and mystery. After a volcano catastrophe, two young fish must restore the magic of their home and save their beloved reef. The humorous adventure is filled with many informative details about the fantastic world under water and sharpens our awareness about preserving our environment.
“Dinosaurs at Dusk: Origins of Flight” is at 1:30 p.m. This action-packed, animated show gives the audience a close-up view of early Earth and the fantastic animals that once roamed its surface and ancient skies. Follow the adventures of a father and his teenage daughter as they travel back in time through several geological periods, hike through rain forests, scale ice cliffs, sail over prehistoric oceans and parachute into a vast sinkhole in their search for the first flying animals.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast.” Rusty Rocket, who, after decades of teaching the basics of rocket physics, has decided to retire. With one final mission to command, Rusty takes the rocket rookies and the audience on an introductory tour of the solar system focusing on a variety of planetary environments. Along the way, the audience learns Rusty is related to every famous spacecraft which explored the solar system.
One of the newest shows, “Whale Super Highway” is at 4 p.m. The show follows humpback whales and blue pygmy whales on their 6,500-kilometer migration down the coast of Western Australia to the freezing waters of Antarctica and back. The show provides a stunning look at life in the waters of Western Australia and reveals fascinating information about whales.
At 5 p.m. is the laser light show “Laser Tribute” - a musical legacy paying tribute to artists whose music has touched and inspired us all. Featured are Michael Jackson, John Lennon, James Brown, Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley and more.
Weekday matinees will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. July 6 features “Pandas: The Journey Home” and on July 8 is “Solar Superstorms.” On July 13 is “In My Backyard” and “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea” is July 15. The laser light show “Rocket Man” is July 20 and on July 22 is “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity.” On July 27 is “Flying Monsters” and “Super Volcanoes” is July 29.
Laser Friday is July 30 and features three musical laser light shows. At 6 p.m. is “Space Laser” which features some of the coolest songs about space and science fiction. Featured artists are Will Smith, Weird Al Yankovic, the B52s, Journey, Thomas Dolby and more. At 7 p.m. is “Laser Country” which highlights a mix of traditional and contemporary country artists including Garth Brooks, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain and more. At 8 p.m. is “Laser Beatles” which offers some of the greatest hits of the Fab Four - John, Paul, George and Ringo - the Beatles. Featured songs include “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts’ Club Band,” “Help!” and many others.
Warren’s Sky Tour is Saturday, July 31 at 5 p.m. It offers a tour of the stars and constellations visible in the summer night sky. The tour preempts the regularly-scheduled 5 p.m. show.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
