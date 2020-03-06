During the week of spring break, the Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College will offer matinee shows featuring the “Back to the Future” feature film trilogy. Show time is 1:30 p.m. each day.
On Tuesday, March 10, the matinee is “Back to the Future” from the Academy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis. The film stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown played by Christopher Lloyd.
On Wednesday, March 11, the series continues with “Back to the Future Part II.” Fox and Lloyd return. After visiting 2015, Marty McFly must repeat his visit to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985 ... without interfering with his first trip.
“Back to the Future Part III” is Thursday, March 12. Stranded in 1955, Marty McFly learns about the death of Doc Brown in 1885 and must travel back in time to save him. With no fuel readily available for the DeLorean, the two must figure how to escape the Old West before the doc is murdered.
Tickets for each matinee show are $5 per person. Patrons who save their tickets will receive a discount for watching all three movies. Members are admitted at half-price for each matinee. For upcoming show schedules and events, visit www.starsatnight.org.
