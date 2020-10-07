The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its October show lineup which offers two Halloween-themed laser light shows. The lineup consists of six Saturday matinee shows, a weekday matinee every Wednesday, a holiday matinee, Laser Friday and Warren’s Star Tour are also part of the monthly schedule.
Tickets for the Saturday shows are $7 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Weekday matinee shows are $5 per person, per show, according to a news release from CTC.
Seating is limited to 32 people for each show to maintain appropriate social distancing. Patrons will also have to follow all of the CTC safety protocol regarding COVID-19 which includes wearing face masks or coverings, according to the release.
The Saturday matinee shows begin at 11 a.m. with “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.” A brilliant spectacle of light and color, the show aims to nurture a child’s natural sense of wonder about the night sky. It follows “Sesame Street’s” Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky and take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon where they discover how different it is from Earth.
At noon is “Secret of the Cardboard Rocket.” This is the story of two youngsters who turn an ordinary cardboard box into a magical rocket. Join them and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets. With the help of an astronomy book that talks, the two adventurers spend a night exploring and learning interesting facts about each planet, according to the release.
The laser light show, “Laser Halloween,” is at 1:30 p.m. The show features many monster- and ghost-themed songs such as “Addams Family Boogie,” “Ghostbusters,” “Weird Science,” “Beetlejuice” and many others.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight.” This action-packed, animated show gives the audience a close-up view of early Earth and the fantastic animals that once roamed its surface and ancient skies. Follow the adventures of a father and his teenage daughter as they travel back in time through several geologic periods, hike through rain forests, scale ice cliffs, sail over prehistoric oceans and parachute into a vast sinkhole in their search for the first flying animals.
“First and Farthest” is at 4 p.m. The show celebrates humanity’s great accomplishments in the Space Race and the history of space exploration, including Apollo 11. It will also bring back memories for those who experienced the Space Race and aims to inspire new generations to keep exploring our universe, according to the release.
The final matinee show is the laser light show “Fright Light.” Halloween favorites including “The Monster Mash” by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett, “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Dead Man’s
Party” by Oingo Boingo, “Feed My Frankenstein” by Alice Cooper, “Men in Black” by Will Smith and other songs are featured. Show time is 5 p.m.
The weekday matinee series is every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
On Oct. 14 is a doubleheader with “Losing the Dark” followed by “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder.”
“In My Backyard” is on Oct. 21 and the laser light show “Laser Genesis” is the weekday matinee on Oct. 28.
On Columbus Day, Oct. 12, the Mayborn Science Theater is open with a matinee showing of “Tales of the Maya Skies” at 3:30 p.m. The audience is immersed in Maya science, art and mythology and transported back to the ancient jungles of Mexico where the Maya built cities and temples aligned to movements of the sun, moon and planets. The show weaves together a rich combination of science, culture and legend while taking viewers to the “seventh wonder of the modern world” to revisit the sounds and sights of an ancient way of life, according to the release.
Laser Friday is Oct. 23 and features four Halloween-themed laser light shows. At 6 p.m. is “Fright Light.” “Halloween Spooktacular” is at 7 p.m. “Laser Halloween” is at 8:30 p.m. followed by “Hallowscream” at 9:30 p.m.
Warren’s Star Tour is on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
