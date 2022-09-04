KISD Special Ed Board Mtg-1 (copy)

In 2016, Angela Garvin attended a Killeen ISD school board meeting with a sign acknowledging she removed her son from the district after nine days. When the Department of Education investigated the state's special education program, Garvin notably testified in Austin with the same poster. The Garvin family moved in June due to the district's failure to provide special education services.

 Herald | File

Army wife Amanda Zwally, of Fort Hood, said August ended on a rocky note when her 8-year-old autistic daughter went missing at an elementary campus on post.

“All she kept saying was, ‘Mommy, I couldn’t find them, so I played,’ and that’s where they found her; they found her playing on the swings,” Zwally said in an interview Friday.

Zwally

Amanda Zwally and her husband, Jordan, have been stationed at Fort Hood since 2019.
Greene speech

Briana Greene, of Fort Hood, addressed the KISD school board at their last meeting about overcrowded special education classrooms at her son's elementary school on base. Days later, an autistic student went missing at another Fort Hood elementary school.
Superintendent John Craft

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft. 
Special education

Sgt. Everett Greene and his wife Briana were transferred from their post in Germany to Fort Hood almost two years ago. Since then, the Greenes say they've struggled to attain special education services from KISD for their children.
Killeen ISD lawsuit

Attorney Sonja Kerr filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the Moody family in December against Killeen ISD and the Texas Education Agency. Pictured, from left, are Samantha Moody, Stephanie Moody, Stephen Chiperno and Joshua Moody.
Taina Maya

Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.

(2) comments

Wayne Jefferson

Well as far as KISD goes I think we should let o John craft solve this crisis or meet with concerned parents in person to help solve this issue. Being the top guy he's responsible for the whole fiasco. Makes more money than all the other hard working employees. I suppose if he had children in special Ed then it would be well funded and overseen.

schiperno

I would love to see feedback from Fort Hood in regards to the education problem here at Hood.

But hey- we've been hearing about black mold in our on post houses here for more than a decade.

