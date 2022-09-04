Army wife Amanda Zwally, of Fort Hood, said August ended on a rocky note when her 8-year-old autistic daughter went missing at an elementary campus on post.
“All she kept saying was, ‘Mommy, I couldn’t find them, so I played,’ and that’s where they found her; they found her playing on the swings,” Zwally said in an interview Friday.
During a perimeter check on Aug. 25, the second week of the new school year, Clear Creek Elementary administration, she said, found her third-grader, who should’ve been in a special education Life Skills class, alone on the playground outside.
“Thankfully, I’m told, it was only minutes,” she said, noting she wasn’t given the opportunity to view video footage.
Days before Zwally’s daughter went missing, on Aug. 23, another Army wife, Briana Greene, also stationed at Fort Hood, told the Killeen school board about her concerns of overcrowded special education classrooms at Montague Village Elementary, another school on-post.
“Having a big number of 22 students with autism in a class with one teacher and two aides, I believe, as a parent, is despicable because if you study and read up on autism symptoms, one of the big things is elopement,” Greene said, telling the board she witnessed three students in her son’s class try to run away while three ‘overwhelmed’ staff members struggled to contain them.
“Usually, before board meetings... you guys do the prayer and sometimes it hits a dagger in my head because you know things aren’t happening for these kids,” Greene told the board. “These kids are not being educated (with) 22 kids in a class. They are not sardines. You cannot pack them in a can, and you cannot collect funds off them from the state and government without educating them, because that’s fraud.”
Killeen Independent School District officials have said part of the problem lies in its inability to find qualified special education applicants. The district currently employs 351 full-time special education teachers for a population of more than 6,500 students who receive special education services.
“Even with the stipends that we’re providing particularly for those self-contained classrooms, we’re having a really hard time hiring and recruiting for those positions,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said at the Aug. 23 board meeting.
After more than 30 years of litigating special education cases, attorney Sonja Kerr, of Conell Michael Kerr, LLP, said she thinks the special education problem in Texas will require congressional action to fix, since the U.S. Department of Education’s 2016 investigation has failed to bring about change six years later.
“I think that unless the feds step in — and we don’t think they will — and do something, IDEA (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) is effectively a dead letter in Texas; it’s not really happening,” Kerr said by phone Thursday.
‘TORTURE’
A few months before the world came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic, in October of 2019, Zwally, her husband and their children, moved from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Fort Hood when her Marine spouse decided to enlist in the Army.
“This has nothing to do with the schools, but it has been chaos,” she said when asked about the family’s transition to Texas. “On top of dealing with the school stuff, we’ve moved to three different houses because of mold. It’s been a mess.”
The mother admitted her daughter is a “flight risk,” a common symptom of children on the autism spectrum, adding, “If she can run, she runs.”
Still, she said, more should have been done to ensure her child’s safety.
“If we misplaced her, we’d get in trouble, we’d have to have somebody come in to inspect our home and there would be a whole report made up on us,” she said. “But the school can do this and just act like nothing happened.”
Zwally said her daughter was granted a transfer from the school on base to Reeces Creek Elementary in Killeen.
“This, actually, will be her fifth different school in three years,” she said of her daughter, noting the most recent move was the family’s decision.
“The overall experience (with KISD) has been torture pretty much for my child,” she said. “Consistency is key when it comes to autism.”
The Army wife compared her Texas experience to her time as a special education aide in Pennsylvania before they moved.
“I’ve seen a huge difference in how Pa. handles special education; it’s so different,” Zwally said Friday.
At each KISD school her daughter has attended, with the exception of Reeces Creek, she said, school officials have been “super quick” to decrease her daughter’s speech and occupational therapy services in spite of the mother’s opposition and the child’s signs of regression.
The military mom joins a growing number of military-affiliated parents who are fed up with the state’s sub-par special education program in the years after the federal government found the state of Texas failed to provide services to thousands of students with special educational needs.
Greene said she is particularly frustrated by the lack of federal response to service members’ concerns about their children stationed at Fort Hood.
“What’s so crazy is, I understand that Texas sometimes operates as its own country... but it isn’t, which means the state has to comply with federal law,” Greene said in a phone call to the Herald. “Why do we have to spend money to get an advocate just to get the services our children deserve?”
Greene said she is "three for three" as she has had to pay for private evaluations for three of her children - evaluations that should be provided free of charge under federal law.
"I'm not going to waste my kids' education, or waste time waiting on them to do what they're supposed to do," she said. "I'm not asking Killeen ISD to teach my kids like they're at private school, I'm asking Killeen ISD to do what they're required to do by federal law."
‘DEAD’
With decades of special education experience under her belt, in a phone call Thursday, Kerr expressed concern over whether the state’s beleaguered program would ever get fixed.
“I think that the state’s noncompliance is not going to get fixed by litigation only; it’s only going to get fixed when parents go to Congress,” Kerr said. “I don’t hold out a lot of hope that the state is going to do what its supposed to do or that the feds are going to do what they’re supposed to, particularly because they’re meeting resistance.”
The attorney said back in the day, “when people were normal,” if the federal government found a state in violation of IDEA, the state would move “heaven and earth” to fix it.
“That’s not the situation we have now,” she said.
Kerr said the state’s education hearing system is so “broken,” other attorneys often don’t accept special education cases.
“I think the Moody case is a perfect example of that,” she said referring to her client Stephanie Moody, formerly of Killeen. “The state complaint found them (KISD) out of compliance and then they got no remedy for that,” she said. “What’s up with that?”
For the past eight years, Moody, the mother of two and wife of a Purple Heart Army veteran who completed eight overseas tours, has fought KISD for special education services for her children, both of which transferred to Belton ISD during the pandemic and are now receiving educational services.
“They literally threatened him (Moody’s son) with needing to go to a more restrictive environment,” Kerr said explaining one of Moody’s IDEA claims against the district.
“We should not be having the problems we have,” she said. “And we’re having the problems we have because the Texas Education Agency has allowed things to erode such that the IDEA is a dead letter in Texas. It doesn’t really exist. You might have an (Individualized Education Plan) on paper, but you don’t really have special education services in the state of Texas. You don’t. Whatever crumb you might get, they’ll contest ad nauseam. That’s not what IDEA services are supposed to be.”
DISTRICT
KISD parents say the latest string of special education problems could have been avoided.
In March, the Herald received tips from KISD parents and staff members that the district was ending “CASTLE,” which stands for Communication, Academic, Social, Learning, Teaching Environment — a program designed for students with autism-related issues.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya responded to the Herald’s questions in March explaining, “The CASTLE programming is not going away next year (the 2022-23 school year), rather services will be grouped in a new way to reduce student movement, decentralize programs across the district, and to create a five-year plan.”
Now, CASTLE I students receive services this school year in the district’s “Behavioral Management Unit” and CASTLE II students receive services under the “Skills Unit” leading to an increase of students in skills and BMU classes.
Maya said the district has approved additional substitutes for campuses, such as Montague Village, with higher than predicted special education numbers.
“The district works to predict enrollment trends in the summer but works to level classes once student enrollment settles down after the first two weeks of school,” Maya said responding to the Herald’s questions regarding Montague overcrowding. “Campuses have worked through their process to drop any students from their roster. Therefore, the number of Special Education teachers at Montague Village may change when allocations are added and aligned with enrollment.”
(2) comments
Well as far as KISD goes I think we should let o John craft solve this crisis or meet with concerned parents in person to help solve this issue. Being the top guy he's responsible for the whole fiasco. Makes more money than all the other hard working employees. I suppose if he had children in special Ed then it would be well funded and overseen.
I would love to see feedback from Fort Hood in regards to the education problem here at Hood.
But hey- we've been hearing about black mold in our on post houses here for more than a decade.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.