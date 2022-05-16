After years of COVID-19 impacting the state’s standardized testing efforts, the Killeen Independent School District reports more seniors passed their end-of-course exams this year than did last year.
During Killeen ISD’s school board meeting Tuesday evening, Susan Buckley, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, will present information about the district’s latest STAAR, State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, testing end-of-course scores for the class of 2022.
In order to graduate from Texas public schools, seniors must pass end-of-course assessments, earn a passing score on allowable substitute assessments, or meet the requirement of an individual graduation committee.
The state requires students to pass end-of-course exams in Algebra 1, Biology, English I, English II, and U.S. History.
According to the district’s agenda, more than 91% of KISD high school seniors passed all of their end-of-course exams — one percent higher than the passing rate of the class of 2021.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Installation of newly elected trustees
- Summer learning overview
- Board scholarship committee recommendations
- Communities in Schools contract for 2022-2023 school year
- Quarterly investment report
- Selection of architect and engineer for turf replacement project
To view the school board’s agenda prior to Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3sI9rIz.
A meeting dedicated to canvassing the school board election results will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
