Children attending public schools in the state of Texas are expected to test as if they’re taught by formally trained educators, but thousands of Texas students are sitting in classes with teachers who have yet to earn their certifications.
School districts nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain teachers in a climate where public education has become a politically polarizing topic and teachers can earn more money in the private sector.
Over the past decade, the number of uncertified new educators teaching in the state of Texas quintupled as the state loosened teaching qualifications.
More than 200 Killeen Independent School District educators are currently teaching under a Texas Education Agency teacher certification waiver — meaning they have a college degree but lack the necessary alternative teacher certification.
According to an Associated Press report released Thursday, approximately 19.5%, or 8,400, of Texas’ 43,000 new teachers hired during the 2021-22 school year were uncertified.
By 2030, the AP reported the Southern Regional Education Board projects as many as 16 million K-12 students in the region may be taught by “an unprepared or inexperienced teacher.”
Similar to many other districts in the state, and nationwide, KISD is taking advantage of the state’s waiver options as a way to get fresh faces into the teaching pipeline and alleviate the teacher shortage.
Out of KISD’s 52 schools, there are five campuses where more than 20% of the teaching staff are uncertified teachers, according to the district’s data.
As of Sept. 23, according to data obtained through a public information request, 8.1% of KISD’s 2,837 full-time educators were uncertified.
At Willow Springs Elementary School, 2501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, approximately 45% of the campus’ full-time educators have yet to complete their teacher certification — the highest rate of any of KISD’s schools.
Twenty-two of Willow Springs’ 48 teachers are uncertified, according to district data.
At a meeting in July, KISD Board vice president Susan Jones raised concerns about the high ratio of uncertified teachers at Willow Springs — a campus that has been on the state’s “needs improvement” list.
“I just want to make sure that these children at Willow Springs have a fair chance at a good education and we don’t continue down the path,” Jones said in July.
The following are KISD campuses with the highest percentage of teacher waivers:
Willow Springs Elementary School - 45%
Alice W. Douse Elementary School - 31%
Venable Village Elementary School - 23%
Peebles Elementary School - 22%
Hay Branch Elementary School - 21%
At a meeting in July, KISD Superintendent John Craft told the school board he thought teacher certification waivers will become a regular practice due to the shortage of educators in the pipeline.
“Hopefully not for the long term,” he said in July.
The previous school year, he said, there were more than 40,000 teacher vacancies statewide and a mere 18,000 teachers in the supply pipeline.
“That’s why you’re seeing the equation not balancing across the state right now, and it’s not going to,” Craft said in July.
During the board’s Sept. 27 meeting, KISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Manley said “a large percentage” of the district’s waiver new hires are long-term substitute teachers or aides who were recruited from within the district.
In July, Manley said the waivers would make it easier on the district’s new recruits.
“It allows us to hire them earlier in the process upon acceptance to the (alternative certification) program and then support them in that work to get them through that program,” he said.
As of the last waiver update at the Sept. 27 meeting, the KISD board had approved a total of 253 teacher waivers since the beginning of summer. The waivers are good through the 2023-24 school year. TEA teacher certification waivers are not allowed for pre-kindergarten, special education or bilingual classes.
This is nothing new. KISD has a very robust mentor program. This means every new teacher is assigned a mentor who guides them through their entire first year. At the end of the year if they still need development, they district can extend their mentorship. So this article is just an attempt for a libtard progressive paper to try and smear the school district.
