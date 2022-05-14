BELTON – In what was the first traditional graduation ceremony for Texas A&M University-Central Texas since the coronavirus pandemic arrived two years ago, more than 300 graduating Warriors walked across the stage to receive their degrees. Before the ceremony, Marc Nigliazzo, president of the Killeen university, spoke about the occasion.
“Well, you can certainly sense the excitement downstairs,” he said.
Nigliazzo acknowledged that there was also excitement when the university did walk-through graduation ceremonies on campus beginning in December 2020. However, Nigliazzo seemed to recognize a difference.
“You know, the majority of the students wanted to return to a traditional ceremony,” he said.
Among the graduates who walked across the stage Saturday evening, Killeen resident Joeliqua Williams said she hopes to work as a police officer for the university. She graduated Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Her degree of choice wasn’t always certain, however.
“I kind of went through a point where I didn’t know what I wanted to do — what path I wanted to take in life,” she said. “When I was at CTC, I did general studies, then I did (Emergency Medical Technician) and then I did social work. Then finally, I stuck with criminal justice.”
The 22-year-old received her associate degree at Central Texas College before enrolling at A&M-Central Texas. As such, she completed her degree during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m very excited first off just to be walking — to be finally graduating,” Williams said. “But the pandemic, it was kind of stressful, you know, having to do classes online rather than face-to-face.
“At first, I was like, ‘OK, this is convenient, this is kind of cool.’ But then after a while, it’s like you start being surrounded by the same people your age.”
Temple resident Dalton Graham, who obtained his Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling, said he moved to Texas specifically for the degree after receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work from Oklahoma State University.
The message on the back of Graham’s cap was indicative of the impact he wants to make on those around him.
“I really basically wanted to be a help for minority populations, and stuff like that who may be facing depression and kind of be their voice and advocate and stuff for them,” Graham said.
The message on his cap stated, “Visible for those who can’t be.”
Graham said he and his partner will probably continue to live in the Central Texas area due to his current position.
“I’m currently working for STARRY in Round Rock,” he said. “So that is a family and youth counseling clinic, basically focusing on seeing youth from 0-17 age range, working with them with anxiety and depression issues and stuff like that, as well as working with parents on parenting and things of that nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.