KHS graduation

The Killeen High School Class of 2023 line the perimeter of the Bell County Expo Center arena to sing the school song at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony Saturday. A total of 424 seniors graduated in the KHS class.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Hundreds of maroon-clad Class of 2023 Killeen High School graduates marched out of the rows of seats, lined the perimeter of the arena and for the last time together, sang the school song before hurling their caps into the air as audience members cheered.

A total of 424 Killeen High School seniors celebrated the completion of high school Saturday in their commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center.

