Hundreds of maroon-clad Class of 2023 Killeen High School graduates marched out of the rows of seats, lined the perimeter of the arena and for the last time together, sang the school song before hurling their caps into the air as audience members cheered.
A total of 424 Killeen High School seniors celebrated the completion of high school Saturday in their commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center.
The class’s final formation together, a horseshoe-shape facing the arena stage, represented good luck and good fortune, said KHS Principal Kara Trevino.
The first student speaker of the ceremony, Senior Class Representative Samir Chebaro pointed out that the end of high school brings reflections of both loss and joy.
In leading a prayer, he expressed appreciation for strength to conquer unexpected obstacles and asked for continued guidance, health, safety and grace.
Senior Class President Aleksa Guico thanked supporters, praised the class for overcoming difficulty and announced the class gift to the school — a large, vinyl logo to place at the entry of an interior hallway.
“Killeen High School will always have a special place in my heart,” said Guico, “and always remember our motto from freshman year, ‘All Grit, No Quit,’” she said.
Salutatorian Kaycee Caravan Gomez said she found out a few weeks ago that she dropped in class rank from No. 1 to No. 2 after holding the top spot since sophomore year.
“I am and will always be proud of the new valedictorian,” she said, “yet knowing that it was no longer me left a feeling of emptiness inside,” she said.
Upon reflection, Gomez said, she realized she wouldn’t trade the decisions she made to spend time building relationships with friends to graduate at the top of the class. She thanked her family, friends and teachers for supporting her.
“To all the Class of 2023 who sacrificed blood, sweat and tears to get the diploma, know that we have all earned it,” she said.
Valedictorian Audrey Frisch praised the opportunities and diversity of public education, pointing out Killeen ISD is the fourth most diverse district in Texas.
“This diversity is crucial for fostering empathy and critical reasoning skills,” she said.
Frisch praised her teachers for emphasizing critical thinking and pointing out important historical truths.
“The brilliant educators at Killeen High School have gone above and beyond to ensure that we have the tools to make our own choices,” said Frisch. “Our student body, diverse in origin, is the perfect place for these opinions to grow.”
She called on her peers to support policy to ensure that schools are well staffed and funded, especially in the areas of STEM education and fine arts.
Before moving to the senior circle, Senior Class Representative Ahnajah Wimbley brought a benediction.
She quoted Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, “There is nothing permanent but change.”
So, she said, “with the information we all choose to learn and pass on, we have the power to influence a new generation.”
“Applaud and congratulate your unbreakable effort,” Wimbley said, “as it has exceptionally paid off. It is up to you to decide what to do from here and make a change.”
