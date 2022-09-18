Three current Killeen ISD teachers say they are understaffed, overwhelmed, and on the verge of quitting as their pleas for help continuously fall on deaf ears.
“I’m literally stuck in the most abusive relationship I’ve been in,” one educator said in an interview with the Herald on Friday. “The only thing that keeps me in this position is the kids.”
The Herald agreed to not identify the three Killeen Independent School District employees because they said they fear retaliation for speaking out.
In the past weeks, months, and years, parents and educators have come forward alleging the Killeen Independent School District is failing its most vulnerable special education students.
In the six years since the U.S. Department of Education found the state of Texas to be in violation of federal law over its 8.5% cap on special education — which effectively denied thousands of students the services needed to succeed at school — some Central Texas parents say its just as bad as its ever been.
Military families stationed at Fort Hood have said its time for the Department of Defense to address the problem, considering Army families are forced to live in a state unwilling to provide their children with special education services.
Tuesday, during a KISD school board meeting, board members questioned district administration about a range of special education concerns — including the most recent revelation that the district is not providing speech therapy services to students on 15 campuses.
The main issue is a shortage of qualified applicants, according to the district’s Executive Director of Special Education Jan Peronto, but special education staff say the district is losing key educators because those in charge are not listening to their employees.
‘I don’t feel safe here’
Three current KISD special education teachers came forward to the Herald this week following recent reports of concerns from parents of special education students.
All three said they regularly spend 12 hours or more per day at work, often work through lunch, and spend their personal time creating lesson plans and training due the workload.
“This job is 100% of my life,” one educator said.
“I have no personal time,” another teacher said. “I just know whatever time I have I have to spend so I can try to stay — I won’t even say afloat — to survive. It’s not even about staying afloat — it’s survival.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, they said, only made the problems that already existed with special education worse.
“It’s more challenging after COVID because there are more students being identified for special needs,” an educator said. “More students, less teachers and less paraprofessionals. ...There are no extra paras. Some of the kids are designated one-on-one (assistance) and there’s only seven (paraprofessionals)in the district.”
The KISD teachers described unsafe classroom environments for both the students and staff, largely because they are often working without dedicated aides needed to control the room.
When calls are made for help to their campus leadership, the educators said their pleas on different campuses have gone unheard.
One special ed teacher described a scenario where another coworker came to the classroom to help with a disturbance.
“They were telling the student, ‘This is a safe place’ and I thought, ‘I don’t feel safe here. I get beat up every day,’” the educator said explaining that their classroom calls for assistance were rarely answered.
The district says it is doing what it can to mentor new special education staff, in an attempt to retain new recruits, but the three special ed educators said special ed mentorship and training for new employees is not happening on the campus level.
“Any training I do, I do on my own time,” the new KISD educator said. “Do you think they took the time off to train me? No.”
Another teacher said the internet has provided more guidance than the district so far this school year.
“You really have to love it,” the teacher said. “It’s really hard this year because of the short staffing, no planning days — I actually get more professional development from YouTube than I do from the district. I have to get it some kind of way. I need it.”
After leaving other school districts for positions with KISD, two of the three educators said they now regret making the switch.
KISD Superintendent John Craft has said teachers should not have to spend their own money on supplies for the classroom, but teachers say that’s not their reality.
One KISD teacher said they have half a tank of gas and $15 to last until the next pay day after spending more than $1,000 within the first four weeks of school on essential classroom items not provided by the district.
“The problem is: who wants this job? I could, with my credentials, go work as a corporate trainer and make two to three times more than I do now with far less stress,” an educator said. “We get treated like dogs. The people at the top making all the money are not affected by this.”
School board
The KISD board of trustees spent more than an hour discussing special education at Tuesday’s board meeting.
During an overview of the department, Peronto said KISD has a total of 1,470 students in the “queue” waiting to receive evaluations for special education in addition to KISD’s current enrollment of 6,584 special education students. KISD has a total student enrollment of about 44,000 students.
“We have quite a list of students in that queue,” Peronto said Tuesday.
Longtime board member Marvin Rainwater shared his concerns with Peronto about the beleaguered department.
“I frequently hear the criticism that our kids, KISD kids, just don’t get speech services,” Rainwater said Tuesday. “And there’s some sort of manipulative, in my opinion, view where you say, ‘Well, you didn’t get your speech services during the school year but you can come get them in the summer.’”
Peronto said the district is unable to provide the services without the necessary staff.
“We do offer compensatory services cause currently we do have some schools that do not have a speech therapist assigned,” she said. “And if we do not have a speech therapist assigned, we’re not providing services.”
The director said KISD is adding an online tele-health speech therapy provider to bridge gaps at the elementary level.
“This year we’re hurting a little bit more,” she said responding to a question from Rainwater about the percentage of students affected by the lack of speech therapy services. “With the tele-therapists, I think we’ll have all of our elementary covered, because that’s where the most minutes are. ... We are really focusing on elementary. So, our goal is, if our tele-therapist comes on, we’ll have all the elementaries covered and should make up any of the missed services from the beginning of the school year ‘till now by the end of the school year without going into the summer. Now, we’ll have to work on making up the secondary, middle school and high school, because we put all of our concentration on elementary. If we find more people, then we’ll start covering middle school and high school.”
Further complicating the issue, Peronto said private speech therapy clinics have not been able to fulfill the district’s staffing needs.
Board member Oliver Mintz asked if the district could begin accepting outside evaluations from clinical doctors on a provisional basis to reduce the backlog of students waiting on KISD evaluations and services.
Trustees Cullen Mills, Brenda Adams and Superintendent Craft, said they would be concerned about opening up the district to further legal action by providing special education services to students who may not end up qualifying for the program. Over the past decade, multiple families have sued the district over its refusal to provide special education services to students.
Rainwater said he was worried KISD teachers may have to wait 75 days for a student to receive a proper special education placement.
In those cases, Peronto told Rainwater, the district would try to provide “504” services to a student while the child awaited an evaluation.
Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act requires school districts provide a free appropriate public education (FAPE) to students who have disabilities not covered under special education through a 504 plan.
“So that’s really not much support for the classroom teacher, if they’re having to do a 504 to meet those kids’ needs,” Rainwater said. “... The classroom teacher has not much help at all in my opinion.”
Board President Brett Williams asked special education staff to tell the district what they need.
"We're fans and we want to see you win," Williams said. "Tell us what we need to help you get there."
‘Train people’
KISD special education teachers, the three educators said, are held to unattainable, unhealthy standards given the district’s current staffing ratios.
“It’s no wonder we can care about our job at all as teachers,” one educator said. “The amount of responsibility they put on us because they want the numbers to look a certain way is ridiculous. We can’t even teach anymore.”
Thanks to a state policy, the teachers said leaving KISD in the middle of their contracts would mean their teaching licenses would likely be suspended for the remainder of the school year.
In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to study the state’s teacher shortage problem. The three KISD educators said they doubt they’ll still be teachers by the time the governor and TEA are done studying the problem.
In early August, the Texas State Teachers Association released a survey finding 70% of TSTA teachers were on the verge of quitting — the highest percentage TSTA said it has ever recorded in the 40 years of administering its teacher morale survey.
“There’s a bunch of people in power making arguments — at the end of the day, it’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a teacher said.
The educators’ parting advice to district administration: train your special education staff.
“It shouldn’t be this difficult to just meet the kids’ needs,” a teacher said. “For crying out loud, train people. Take the funds, and the time, to train people.”
The educators said, without improved conditions at their respective KISD schools, they’ll likely go elsewhere next school year.
“I used to be able tell the students, ‘OK, I’ll see you next year,’ but I can’t say that now,” one educator said.
“I have a heart for this job and these kids, I wouldn’t do it otherwise, but I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” another teacher said. “Self-preservation tells me that if nobody else finds me important enough to protect me to teach these kids in my classroom, then what good is it for me to still be here?”
The employees said teachers need to know that they have the support of parents, administration and the community, amid the increasingly polarized political climate surrounding education.
“We’re people, too,” one educator said.
(1) comment
3,2,1.....cue the next targets of a Chuck Kelley investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.