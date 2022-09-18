Three current Killeen ISD teachers say they are understaffed, overwhelmed, and on the verge of quitting as their pleas for help continuously fall on deaf ears.

“I’m literally stuck in the most abusive relationship I’ve been in,” one educator said in an interview with the Herald on Friday. “The only thing that keeps me in this position is the kids.”

Special ed

Killeen ISD Executive Director of Special Education Janice Peronto speaks during a school board meeting on Tuesday, September, 13, 2022. View Peronto's entire presentation here: https://bit.ly/3RQxOhD.
Rainwater

Killeen ISD Board Secretary Marvin Rainwater speaks to the district's special education director during a school board meeting on Tuesday, September, 13, 2022. Watch the whole conversation here: https://bit.ly/3RQxOhD.

MAJAG89

3,2,1.....cue the next targets of a Chuck Kelley investigation.

