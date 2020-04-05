The majority of school board members and board candidates for the Killeen Independent School District said the election for a $265 million bond needs to be delayed at a minimum until the economic impact of the coronavirus can be understood.
John Craft, the superintendent of the school district, said at Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the board of trustees that the district may decide to cancel the election of the bond and reassess the needs of the district when more information is known about the economy.
Craft, as he did with a successful $426 million bond in 2018, had started in the fall and invited 150 community members to serve on a committee. The committee had four meetings that involved detailed discussions and suggestions, then took a vote of the committee’s inclination at the end. The committee meetings for this year’s bond proposal of $265 million were completed in November and December 2019, and the committee recommended moving forward with a 50-3 vote at the fourth meeting.
Craft presented the committee’s recommendation to the board in late January.
This time, unlike 2018, two board members, JoAnn Purser and Susan Jones, raised questions about the projects on the bond, as well as how the district would be spending taxpayer money. The board, however, approved it 4-2, with Jones and Purser voting against it. Board member Shelley Wells was not present for the meeting and did not vote. The 2020 bond issue had been set for the May 2 local elections until the district followed the lead of Killeen and Harker Heights and postponed the election until Nov. 3. The district holds its elections with the two cities.
The district’s administration and the board of trustees will discuss the bond as time progresses and the coronavirus situation becomes more clear, Craft said when making the statement at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
Here is what the Killeen school board members and candidates said last week about the bond election:
Corbett Lawler
“With the events of the last few months — that has completely brought into question Texas economics and Killeen economics. That’s all in question now. We don’t know what the Texas economic picture is going to be in 2 years,” said board President Corbett Lawler. “I’d hate to ask the community to support the bond when some of them don’t even have jobs. I don’t want to do that.”
Lawler said he does not want to put the bond on the ballot in November without a clear picture of what the local and state economies will look like.
Stan Golaboff
“Yes. The 2020 bond should be canceled. It is a flawed bond and given the economic turmoil from the present situation those flaws put KISD taxpayers at unnecessary risk and fails to meet the real needs of KISD,” said board candidate Stan Golaboff.
Brett Williams
“I think we need to do a thorough review of all the impacts on our local economy as a result of COVID-19,” said board member Brett Williams. “I think we need to cease consideration of the bond proposal until we have had an opportunity to thoroughly access any lingering economic issues related to COVID-19. I don’t think we can do such an assessment prior to a November election.”
Riakos Adams
“Yes, the bond election should be cancelled,” said board candidates Riakos Adams. “If the bond election is canceled, I would not recommend holding it again until we have gotten a better idea of how the community feels about adding more debt. We have to be good stewards of the people’s money. If that takes us past 2021, it’s okay.”
JoAnn Purser
“I think we will have to assess the possible fiscal damage to the taxable property (a part of our revenue source) once this pandemic is under control to understand if revenue is affected or reduced,” said board member JoAnn Purser. “We need to know what we can afford and if we should consider the entire bond package.”
Shelley Wells
“Yes, I am in favor of canceling the bond election indefinitely,” said board member Shelley Wells.
Lan Carter
“The bond should be canceled as many taxpayers and businesses will be negatively impacted financially from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said board candidate Lan Carter. “Until then, we, as a community should continue to focus on “flattening the curve” and stay home as much as possible.”
Marvin Rainwater
Board member Marvin Rainwater had voted to put the bond on the ballot for May, but his opinion has changed because of coronavirus concerns. “I do not want to proceed with the bond election, hopefully the board will make that decision formal quickly,” Rainwater said. “I do not want to think about a set date for the bond election, if we postpone in November, we will need much time to learn about post virus economies, and the new landscape of KISD, post virus.”
David Mell
Board candidate David Mell has always been against the bond and nothing has changed.
“It should have never made it to the proposed ballot! Why do they care so much for buildings and not sticking to their mission and vision statements? Through the closed-door meetings, changing what the voters have voted for ... they need new blood that is accountable because they are not! We do not need people exposed to potential sources of viruses.”
David Michael Jones
Board candidate Rev. David Michael Jones said he does not think the bond election should be canceled. If the election is postponed past November, he thinks it should be held in December or January so the community does not forget about the bond, Jones said.
Brockley Moore
Board candidate Brockley Moore said the bond election needs to continue as planned. He said the district still has growth and the education and safety of its children to worry about.
“We are dealing with growth, the learning environment and the safety and security of our children. Our children are a gift from God. The responsibility has not been removed,” Moore said.
NO RESPONSE
Board members Susan Jones and Minerva Trujillo did not respond to three voicemails last week, the last requesting they let the public know their stances. Valid emails were not available for either one of them.
SUPERINTENDENT
Craft provided his own statements on the election via email on Thursday.
“We appreciate the dedication and time of the bond steering committee members who assisted in helping to analyze the needs of the district. Given the magnitude and potential long-term impact of the COVID-19 situation, we feel it’s in the best interest of the district to hold any further decisions regarding the bond for the foreseeable future,” Craft said. “The district has already begun to re-prioritize the needs of the district. We will continue to monitor growth and analyze safety concerns related to instructional portable buildings across the district and how we can meet the needs of our families.”
Craft said the district is receiving formal guidance on how to cancel the bond election and once they do, they will present the recommendation to postpone the bond election to the board of trustees.
The school district has officially announced that the May election will be postponed until Nov. 3 meaning that both the election of two school board members, as well as the election of two bond propositions totaling $265 million, will not be determined until November.
The bond propositions include two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Peebles and Harker Heights elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and renovations to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.
The school district has been closed since March 9 for spring break and the closure continued on March 16 when students were scheduled to return to campus.
Now, because of an order from Gov. Greg Abbott, schools will remain closed until at least May 4 because of coronavirus concerns.
Two years ago, two different bonds were approved totalling $426 million for new schools and other construction projects. Some of the schools are still being constructed, such as a new high school in south Killeen, the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools consolidation project on Florence Road in Killeen and the East Ward and West Ward consolidation project on Rancier Avenue.
