The Killeen Independent School District provided an update on the reopening plan for schools this evening, announcing that all but three of the district's schools will resume in-person learning Thursday.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya took to the district's Facebook page posting a Facebook Live video at 5 p.m. detailing where the district stands on reopening schools which have been closed since Feb. 11 due to the winter storm and the damage that remains.
"Currently, KISD campuses are set to open tomorrow with the exception of three campuses - Audie Murphy Middle School, Palo Alto Middle School and Skipcha Elementary - pending the water results that we receive from the cities," Maya said.
"Great news Killeen ISD has received the green light to open campuses tomorrow for in-person learning for the campuses previously communicated," Maya said in an email at 7:15 tonight.
City of Killeen Spokeswoman Hilary Shine announced a few minutes later that the city's boil-water notice had been lifted for some campuses.
Shine's email noted: A boil water notice was issued Feb. 17 for all properties in Killeen. The boil order is lifted effective immediately for the following schools:
- High Schools: Ellison, Killeen and Shoemaker
- Middle Schools: Liberty Hill, Patterson and Rancier
- Elementary Schools: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Fowler, Hay Branch, Iduma, Peebles, Pershing Park, Sugar Loaf and Trimmier
- Other Campuses: Career Center and Pathways
The majority of the schools' reopening plans had hinged on the availability of potable drinking water. Earlie today, the district was awaiting water quality test results to determine if those campuses will be able to reopen. Fort Hood campuses are not under a boil-water notice and Harker Heights has already said the city's water tests results will not be in until Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.