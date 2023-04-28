A mother of a Killeen middle school student is backtracking her claim that a police officer Tased her child during an apparent riot while the school day was coming to an end Wednesday.
“I don’t want to put it on that school anymore,” Nieshia Thomas said on Friday, a day after telling the Herald her son was Tased by police while he was heading toward a school bus at Gateway Middle School.
On Friday, after talking with Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya, Thomas said video surveillance at the school shows her son walking in the hallway, but it does not show him being Tased or approached by police.
As of Friday morning, Thomas said she had not watched the video yet, but she plans to. The mother is still convinced something happened to her child; she’s just not sure if was he Tased by someone else or even Tased at all.
“Something happened — I can tell you that,” Thomas said.
The mother said her son has two pin-prick wounds, an inch or two part, on the side of his torso near his stomach. She said the wounds appear to match the wounds that would come from the projectile prongs of an electroshock Taser commonly used by police.
However, now Thomas said she’s not sure where or how her son was injured.
The mother said she took her 11-year-old son to the emergency room at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen on Wednesday night. There, a physician’s assistant diagnosed the wound as “injury from electroshock gun, initial encounter,” according to an “After Visit Summary” document from that hospital that Thomas provided to the Herald.
The Herald attempted to reach the physician’s assistant and AdventHealth Friday for comment, but they did not immediately respond.
Thomas said she spoke to her son, a sixth-grader, Friday about the series allegations of claiming a police officer Tased him at school. And now the boy says he’s not entirely sure what happened, either, the mother said Friday.
“With everything that happened, my child had to be terrified,” Thomas said.
When her son called her after school Wednesday, he was “emotional and crying.”
She now thinks he was in shock, the mother said.
On Thursday, Thomas said her son, while at the school Wednesday, “pulled a ‘string’ out of his side and tried to keep going. Then, he said he saw a teacher who yelled, ‘He’s a student; don’t Tase him’.”
But now, based on the video KISD officials described to her, Thomas said she’s convinced it didn’t quite happen like that, and she is trying to get to the bottom of it.
Maya on Friday reiterated that KISD police did not Tase any students during Wednesday incident at the school. Officials from Killeen Police Department also said they did not Tase anyone.
When school was getting out on Wednesday, KISD police called KPD for backup after an altercation began when two students “started shouting at each other.”
By the time it was over, nine students — all eighth-graders — were arrested. Eight were charged with rioting, resisting arrest and interference with public duty charges. Another was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.
A Herald reporter who took photos of the school about 5 p.m. Wednesday counted 17 police cars in front of the school.
looks like we've got the answer to one question but still no word on why kids were being released during a time KISD was requesting KPD help with a "riot".
