One mother said she is keeping her son home from school after she says bullying has gotten out of control at his Killeen Independent School District elementary school.
Hope Smith said her autistic son Donavin, 8, came home from Willow Springs Elementary School “traumatized” Friday after the latest in a string of bullying incidents that she said the school has yet to handle.
“It’s frustrating because it’s been happening since the beginning of the school year,” Smith told the Herald. “Every time I was face to face with someone (at the school), I let them know: ‘This is my concern, this is what I want to prevent,’ and they assured me 100% that they make sure it wouldn’t happen, and unfortunately it still did.”
Smith’s son said he was in a classroom supervised by a substitute teacher Friday when students attacked him, before pulling down his pants and underwear.
“I can’t imagine my child screaming for help and the teacher not hearing it and not seeing it,” she said. “How is it that the whole classroom saw it and not the teacher?”
Smith said she talked to the principal recently but still doesn’t feel the punishment for her son’s bullies is enough to keep Donavin safe at school.
Smith’s son will not return to school she said until she feels he is safe from his bullies.
“Donavin recently lost his father, so with all of this happening all at once, I really want to take care of his mental health,” she said.
Smith said her son “absolutely loves animals and he aspires to be a military police officer when he grows up.”
The mother said her son, who typically likes school, is afraid to return to his home campus.
“He doesn’t even want to go,” she said. “He’s here at home. I don’t know how long this is going to take — I don’t want to pull him out. Taking him somewhere else will not do justice,” Smith said.
Smith said she shouldn’t have to transfer her son to another school to keep him safe.
“He doesn’t like change. He’s autistic. Change to him, he doesn’t do well. I want these kids to have consequences so he can go back to school and feel comfortable with his friends,” the mother said.
The Herald did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment from KISD Wednesday morning.
A town hall to address bullying will be hosted by Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown will be held between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today at Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen.
