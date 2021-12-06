Hundreds of college students will graduate from universities in Killeen this week.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will host graduation ceremonies Friday at 2 p.m. for the College of Business Administration and at 4 p.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Human Development at the Bill Yowell Conference Center, Warrior Hall, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen. In all, 289 students are expected to graduate from A&M-Central Texas Friday. More than 250 students graduated from A&M-Central Texas last fall.
Central Texas College will have 221 students graduate locally during its fall graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive in Killeen. Last year, 730 students graduated from CTC worldwide during a ceremony held virtually due to the pandemic. A total of 804 students are expected to graduate from CTC campuses worldwide this fall.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held its Fall graduation ceremony last Friday for 417 students.
