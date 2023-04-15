The 48th annual NAACP Freedom Fund scholarship banquet in Killeen named 13 area high-school seniors as recipients.
With over 430 in attendance at Friday night’s awards ceremony, the keynote speaker, the Rev. Juan Tolliver, a Fort Worth pastor, brought a message to those gathered of equality, justice and power among Black communities. Tolliver took on scripture, technology, the NRA, rap and hip-hop as he urged the audience to “say it loud.” The theme for this year’s event was “This is Power.”
“It’s time to quit wandering,” said Tolliver, a Fort Worth pastor, as he summarized the plight of the Israelites in the wilderness for 40 years.
“We need to encourage our young people to lead. The time is now for new innovation,” Tolliver said as he acknowledged the ability of youth to use today’s technology to communicate effectively.
Tolliver concluded his address with thanks to the NAACP for keeping Martin Luther King’s dream alive, charging the adults in the room to enlighten, equip and empower the young people they influence and to step up by giving them an example to follow.
Killeen Chapter NAACP President Tanieka Driver-Moultrie introduced Killeen ISD interim Superintendent Megan Bradley and Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns.
“Education is the great equalizer,” Burns said. “We have to be the hope when they don’t have any.”
Former Freedom Fund Scholarship recipient Donald Bentley III addressed the room, remarking on the impact of his experience and the importance of a support system as young Black men and women look to the future. Bentley attends the University of Texas at Arlington and remarked that he was proof that the opportunities and commitment of the NAACP had helped him to work toward his goals and priorities in education.
To round out the evening, 13 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to excellence and academic achievements as they stepped up on stage to receive their plaque.
Driver-Moultrie announced each scholarship winner and their accomplishments, taking time to congratulate them individually on their accomplishments. The list included:
Copperas Cove High School graduate Makai Quincy Goudeau, son of Michael Goudeau and Neya Caple-Goudeau, plans to become an architect and is leaning toward attending Texas Tech University with a major in civil engineering.
Killeen High School graduate Rika Bhakta, daughter of Sunil and Darshana Bhakta, plans to study criminology at Texas State University.
Chaparral High School graduate Danielle Nicole Wallace, daughter of Daniel and Nicole Wallace, plans a pre-nursing major from either Prairie View A&M or Southern University and A&M.
Harker Heights High School graduate Jaisja Lewis, daughter of Angela and Charles Lewis plans to attend Sam Houston State University and major in elementary education.
Harker Heights High School graduate Chiara Gutierrez plans to attend Central Texas College and major in criminal justice.
Shoemaker High School graduate Janiyah Reid, daughter of Tiera and Darius Reid, plans to attend Central Texas College and major in psychology and German.
Shoemaker High School graduate Jissela Cabrera, daughter of Damaris Cabrera, plans to major in music education but is undecided on where she will seek to further her education.
Ellison High School graduate Kaylee Parker, daughter of Kevin and Aimee Parker, plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in communications and public relations.
Ellison High School graduate Khristian Wilkerson, son of Ken and Sondra Wilkerson, plans to attend Paul Quinn College and major in kinesiology.
Harker Heights High School graduate Onaedochulcwu “Ona” Eneli, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Aya Eneli, plans to attend Tennessee State University with a major in pre-med biology.
Killeen High School graduate Kendall Gross, daughter of Donald and Eugenia Gross, plans to major in either nursing or kinesiology while attending Temple College.
Shoemaker High School graduate Yahirnitza Torres Cruz, son of Yadira Sabel Cruz Velez and Isael Torres plans to attend Texas A&M University-College Station and major in chemistry.
Early College High School graduate Phylicia Janelle Harkness, daughter of Elizabeth Pringle and Kevin Harkness, plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in early childhood through sixth-grade education ESL.
Additionally, state Rep. Brad Buckley presented each recipient with a Certificate of Recognition, signed by him and congratulated each student on their accomplishments.
“These young people are our future,” Driver-Moultrie said as she gave a few closing remarks. “We have to be a light to guide them and promise to support them as they are our future.”
