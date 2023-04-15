NAACP Scholarships

NAACP Freedom Fund scholarship winners fromleft are Janiyah Reid, Shoemaker High School; Makai Gordeau, Copperas Cove High School; Jaisja Lewis, Harker Heights High School; Phylicia Harkness, Early College High School; Kaylee Parker, Ellison High School; Onaedochukwu Eneli, Harker Heights High School; Jissela Cabrera, Shoemaker High School; Chiara Gutierrez, Harker Heights High School; Yahirnitza Torres Cruz, Shoemaker High School; Riya Bhatka, Killeen High School; Danielle Wallace, Chaparral High School; Khristian Wilkerson, Ellison High School; and Killeen Chapter NAACP President Tanieka Driver-Moultrie.

 Courtesy photo

The 48th annual NAACP Freedom Fund scholarship banquet in Killeen named 13 area high-school seniors as recipients.

With over 430 in attendance at Friday night’s awards ceremony, the keynote speaker, the Rev. Juan Tolliver, a Fort Worth pastor, brought a message to those gathered of equality, justice and power among Black communities. Tolliver took on scripture, technology, the NRA, rap and hip-hop as he urged the audience to “say it loud.” The theme for this year’s event was “This is Power.”

