As Bell County experiences a fourth COVID-19 surge, some parents and employees are questioning the Killeen Independent School District’s ability to keep its students, coworkers, and the greater community safe from harm amidst the most recent wave of the deadly global pandemic.
On Monday, Killeen ISD will welcome some 46,000 students and 6,000 employees back to campuses across Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
During a press conference Thursday, top officials from area hospitals described the latest COVID-19 surge as the worst the area has seen thus far, and urged vaccinations and masking as effective ways to slow the spread of the virus and relieve the already overburdened local hospital system.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike — which area experts say may last for up to another two months — some parents and school district employees said they worry this back-to-school season may be a particularly deadly one if additional protections aren’t put in place quickly.
PARENTS
Vernell Mack, a Killeen resident and former nurse, told the Herald Friday her grandchildren are fearful for the first day of school.
“My granddaughter said, ‘Nana, I’m afraid to die.’ That broke my heart,” Mack said.
Mack is particularly concerned about sending her 6-year-old asthmatic grandson back to school this year.
“I’m so very uncomfortable,” Mack said. “I’m crying out for somebody who cares, anybody who has a heart for children, to help us get some plexiglass in these schools for our kids.”
Mack said a KISD meet-the-teacher event Thursday left her with additional anxiety after seeing students’ desks clustered together, side by side, without a barrier or space between the children.
“The teacher he has is so sweet, but these little people have nothing to protect them from this virus,” she said. “I wrote a letter to the mayor, but he hasn’t responded. They do not care. It’s a political mess. Our babies should not be a chess game for (politicians).”
Zoila Recinos, of Harker Heights, said she fears there will be a rise in COVID cases as early as next week after what she witnessed at a KISD meet-the-teacher event Thursday.
“It’s scary,” Recinos said. “The school is acting like nothing is going on in the world, like everything is normal. Teachers, kids not wearing masks. I fear a bunch of people are going to get sick just from (Thursday). My kids are not weak, but I shouldn’t be forced to expose them to this virus.”
Recinos said she has lost sleep debating over whether she will send her two students back to school Monday.
“Social distancing — that’s a lie,” she said speaking about the district’s social distancing recommendation. “Seeing how they set up the tables, that’s not socially distanced at all. It’s like they’re in La La Land. About 85% of the teachers I saw weren’t wearing masks (Thursday). My daughter and son are super afraid.”
Recinos said her children are too young to be vaccinated, which leaves masks, hand washing, and social distancing as their only means of defense against the virus. Last year, her two KISD students learned from home virtually.
“It’s hard because my daughter is going to have to sit next to a little child who may not be wearing a mask,” she said.
Recinos said she hopes the Legislature will approve a second year of funding for virtual learning — something state legislators are expected to take up in a second special session.
“Otherwise, we have no choice,” she said. “This is awful.”
Irene Andrews, a former KISD educator and great-grandmother to three KISD students, said she is extremely concerned about the impact of 46,000 students returning to school Monday.
“I never imagined I’d be saying this, but I’m feeling more concerned about this year than last,” Andrews said Friday. “I thought last year was beyond comparison and nothing would ever happen like that again — but this year is worse. It is worse because we have the vaccine and not everyone is getting it.
“That’s what makes it more terrifying. We have the ways, but we don’t have the will. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) is silent. Our state representatives are silent. Our school board members are silent. Who is left when none of them will do what is necessary to protect our children? It’s up to the parents now. That’s who my plea goes out to.”
Andrews encouraged parents to send students to school masked, if possible.
“It (a mask) might help save their life, keep your child out of the hospital, or prevent them from bringing it home to spread to loved ones,” she said.
DOCTORS
Health care officials described the dire situation facing local hospitals during a Bell County press conference Thursday.
“What’s happening right now, today, and the last couple weeks, we’ve seen a tremendous growth in the number of COVID patients in our hospital,” Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, Chief Medical Officer of the Central Texas Region of Baylor Scott & White Health, said Thursday.
Sibbitt encouraged vaccinations as a main defense against the virus that has placed a “tremendous strain on existing staff.”
“We need the community’s help,” Sibbitt said. “This is real and it’s having a tremendous impact.”
Dr. Dominic Lucia, Chief Medical Officer of the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, said the delta variant of COVID-19 is affecting children much differently than its predecessor.
“We’ve seen it recently in our numbers,” Lucia said. “Our numbers of hospitalized kids all last year, even during the worst points were 0 to 3% of our hospital beds, now it’s currently 15% of our hospital beds. This is on top of a very heavy RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season, and a very heavy summer pediatric trauma season. ...This is a different disease almost in how it pertains to the pediatric population.”
After an abnormally busy summer season, Lucia said he is concerned with how the return to school will impact area hospitals.
“On a normal year, on a normal seasonal cycle, we start out at a fairly low census in our hospital, and as school starts we rise rapidly,” he said. “This year, we’re starting out very high already, so we’re unsure what will happen when school starts. We’re obviously worried. We’re making all sorts of plans to try to mitigate any stress it may cause on our system.”
Lucia, like other area doctors, urged residents to get vaccinated.
“We’re here pleading with you, as your neighbors and friends, to pay attention to this,” he said. “If you’re able to get vaccinated, please do.”
Lucia also encouraged residents to continue with safety protocol which helped curtail the flu and RSV last year, including masking, hand washing and social distancing.
“We know that during this very aggressive surge, they’re one of the tools we have,” he said. “They’re not perfect tools but they are tools that we have, especially, to protect the unvaccinated.”
SCHOOL DISTRICT
A growing number of cities, counties, and school districts across the Lone Star State are bucking up against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates by instituting mask mandates of their own in the name of public safety.
But local Bell County officials and school districts have yet to take on the state’s top official.
As COVID cases surge countywide, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Thursday he would not violate the governor’s order by instituting a local mask mandate.
A July executive order from Abbott bans governmental entities in Texas — including all counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing.
In spite of parents’ pleas for a mask mandate at Tuesday’s school board meeting, and increasing COVID-19 infection rates county-wide, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said he would not defy the governor’s order by implementing a local mask mandate.
During Craft’s presentation on the district’s “Return to Learning” plan for the 2021-2022 school year, the superintendent said he encouraged students and employees to vaccinate and wear masks, if possible.
But he wouldn’t go as far as to recommend the district implement its own mask mandate in violation of the governor’s order.
“It’s hard to say, ‘Let’s violate a lawful order that’s been issued,’” Craft said.
Fort Hood KISD school employees and students will be required to wear masks, due to a face-covering mandate issued by the deputy secretary of Defense.
The superintendent highlighted a number of challenges facing the district this year, including the district’s inability to send home employees who have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.
“We are going to have to be really, really careful this year,” he said. “There’s no question about it.”
KISD will continue contact tracing for COVID-19, Craft said Tuesday, in spite of the state no longer requiring school districts to do so.
“I think it’s just good practice to try to really curtail the potential spread,” he said. “While it’s very cumbersome and challenging, my fear is with no mask uniformity, not having the ability to understand who is vaccinated and who isn’t, I think this is going to be a really important measure to implement to curtail any potential spread.”
To view the district’s updated public health guide, visit https://www.killeenisd.org/phg_faq_general_information.
EDUCATORS
Some local educators expressed just as much concern as local parents about returning to school.
Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage said KEA members are very concerned about the safety heading into the new school year.
“Schools at KISD are being set up for hundreds of delta cases,” Bourrage said by phone Friday. “Parents have already voiced their concerns with classroom desks not being socially distanced, and how afraid they are to send their kids to school without a mask mandate. It seems all the measures put in place last year are being unwisely removed. It is our hope that our district leadership stands with KEA, parents, the staff, and the community to implement a mask mandate and follow what other neighboring districts have done to protect their students, staff and the community.”
A Meadows Elementary pre-K-3 aide and KEA executive board member, Tina Merker, said she is dreading the first day of school this year.
“I’m feeling more nervous,” Merker said. “I’m going to have little children in my class and how do I keep them safe?”
Merker, the parent to two KISD students herself, said she fears the virus will spread quickly among her elementary-age, unvaccinated, potentially unmasked, students.
“When you hear children are dying in the ICU, it’s scary,” she said.
Last year, prior to KISD removing its online COVID-19 tracker, the district reported more than 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases between March 2020 and May 2021. At least one KISD educator died from COVID-19 last year.
Merker said she is most concerned about the cafeterias, where students are not socially distant and masks are largely off as students eat.
“We had outbreaks in the schools last year when everybody was wearing masks,” she said. “It only takes one person to come in with COVID to get others sick.”
Merker urged state and local leaders to take action to protect children.
“These are people’s lives,” she said. “These are children’s lives that are in our hands.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona wrote a letter Friday addressed to Gov. Abbott and the Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath expressing concern over the governor’s executive order.
“The safe return to in-person instruction requires that school districts be able to protect the health and safety of students and educators, and that families have confidence that their schools are doing everything possible to keep students healthy,” Cardona wrote. “Texas’s recent actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday evening that he will fight local mask mandates "all the way" to the Texas Supreme Court.
