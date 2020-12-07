The Central Texas College Police Academy hosted virtual completion ceremonies recently for cadets in the 11-month, 720-hour Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC). Each ceremony was broadcast live on social media for families to watch. Graduating cadets in both classes are now eligible to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licensing exam to become peace officers in Texas, according to a news release from CTC.
The most recent ceremony, held on Friday, was for 11 cadets completing the day class — BPOC Delta 2020. Class award winners were Phillip Searcy of the Copperas Cove Police Department who earned top academic honors for achieving the highest scholastic class average of 97.61%. He also won the Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun award for firearms proficiency and was named class president by his peers. The Top Gear award for best driving competency was presented to Blake Riley of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. The cadets voted Devin Vyner of the Bertram Police Department the winner of the Best Guest Instructor award.
Graduates of the class were Esteban Gomez-Sanchez – Liberty Hill Police Department, Brent Larson – Copperas Cove Police Department, Blake Riley – Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Sanchez – Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Schuetz – Fredericksburg Police Department and Phillip Searcy – Copperas Cove Police Department, according to the release.
Graduating cadets not affiliated with a law enforcement agency were Raymond Barrera, Melton Bowen Jr., TeRico Cade, Michael Catarroja and Whitney Tucker.
The Basic Peace Officer Course administered by the CTC Police Academy prepares students for the TCOLE licensing exam. It includes more than 40 topics ranging from one to 74 hours in length. Approximately one-third of the class is devoted to developing the physical skills required to become a peace officer. Each cadet in the CTC Police Academy can earn 23 college credit hours and a certificate of completion.
The first ceremony, held on Nov. 20, recognized 17 cadets from the BPOC Alpha 2020 evening class. During the ceremony, several awards of achievement were presented. Scott Johnson earned the academic honors award for achieving the highest scholastic class average at 98.18%. Johnson was also named class president. The Top Gear award for best driving competency was presented to Joshua Gomez. Nicasio Martinez won the Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun award for best firearms proficiency. The cadets voted Ricardo Wooten of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department the winner of the Best Guest Instructor award, according to the release.
The BPOC Alpha 2020 class was the first class to consist solely of independent cadets as none of the class members were affiliated with a law enforcement agency. Graduates were Lewis Castanon, Andy Gamez, Joshua Gomez, Yesenia Gutierrez, Roy Honstein, Christopher Johnson, Scott Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Marshall Krieger, Nicasio Martinez, Justin Pope, Abraham Reyes, Yolanda Serna, James Stewart, Victor Taylor, Steve Torres, Jr. and Tyler Welch, according to the release.
The next daytime course will begin in January 2021 and a night course will start in February. Applications for both are being accepted through Dec. 18.
