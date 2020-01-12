The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will review the recommendation from the bond steering of a $265 million bond when it meets for its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The recommendation came from the final meeting of the bond steering committee on Dec. 17.
The current recommendation will pay for two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.
The item on the agenda is information only and the board is unlikely to make a decision on the bond Tuesday, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman. If the board does approve the bond, it is expected to go to voters for the May 2 election.
In other business, the board will vote on a contract amendment with PBK Architects to add just over $10 million of upgrades to the plan for the athletic stadium at the new high school off Chaparral Road in south Killeen that is set to open in the fall of 2022.
The new stadium would go from 1,600 seats to 4,500 seats, it would include a 4,500 square foot pressbox with an elevator and other additions.
The money for the upgrades would come from the district’s strategic facilities fund.
Also on the agenda are a look at the district calendar for 2020/2021; a bilingual and English as a second language program review; and two different revised memorandum of agreements with Fort Hood and the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hood.
The meeting will end with action on the quarterly investment report for the period ending Nov. 30, 2019.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD Administration Building, 200 North W. S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
