Some struggling students may be eligible to receive additional tutoring according to new legislation passed earlier this summer.
Students who “did not meet grade level” on the STAAR or did not take the STAAR or STAAR end-of-course exams during Spring 2021 are eligible for “accelerated instruction” according to House Bill 4545 passed during the 87th Legislative Session. The new statute went into effect June 16.
The bill’s accelerated instruction requirement, according to guidance from the Texas Education Agency, may be fulfilled by a district “either 1) assigning a classroom teacher who is a certified master, exemplary, or recognized teacher, or 2) delivering supplemental instruction (e.g., tutoring) before or after school, or embedded in the school day and meeting HB 4545 requirements.”
If a district opts to provide supplemental instruction to a student, it must be delivered in a “1-on-1 or small group environment,” according to TEA.
In order to comply with the new law, school districts must first identify every student eligible to receive additional support per HB 4545.
Just before school started in August, two local school districts were combing through student testing data to find those eligible for HB 4545’s additional support.
In August, Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said the district identified hundreds of students who would be eligible for the bill’s additional supports.
“Additionally, students who did not take STAAR will have to demonstrate they are not in need of accelerated instruction by taking an assessment at the beginning of the year,” she said. “If the student meets the standard, the student will not need accelerated instruction.”
Crawley said the district was considering before- and after-school tutorials for students to gain additional instruction.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Friday the district would utilize a combination of strategies based on the grade level of the student to implement 4545’s requirements to include: “flexible scheduling, online diagnostic reading and math problems, individual and small group tutoring, and online resources.”
“At the middle school level, an ‘Intervention Period’ — a 35-minute block that can be utilized each day to meet the intervention requirements — will be added to their master schedule,” Maya said. “Additionally, ‘Power Hour’ intervention blocks will be introduced at the high school level surrounding the scheduled lunch times.”
At the elementary level, Maya said, camupuses utilize a 60-minute intervention block each day.
In order to comply with HB 4545, some school districts may have to hire additional staff during a pandemic when school districts nationwide are experiencing teacher and substitute teacher shortages.
A July 6 article from Texas Association of School Boards — a statewide nonprofit that serves and represents local Texas school boards — highlighted the human resources impact of HB 4545’s accelerated instruction requirement.
“Schools have new requirements for ensuring students are achieving learning targets,” TASB human resources consultants Jennifer Barton and Karen Dooley wrote. “Accomplishing this task may impact staffing, master scheduling, and an increased use of tutors in schools.” Read more of TASB’s article here: https://bit.ly/3lcCtLN.
CCISD’s Crawley said the district utilized ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant funds to hire additional staff to support students in providing accelerated instruction per HB 4545.
Killeen ISD’s Maya said the district is hiring for “a variety of positions.”
“In addition to seeking the personnel to comply with House Bill 4545’s additional supplemental tutoring will be provide through our after school Learning Centers and we are in the process of expanding our KISD Math Center to include Literacy tutoring,” Maya said by email Friday. “This new addition should be open within a few weeks.”
When asked how the district would tackle the challenges associated with implementing HB 4545, Maya said the following:
“As a result of the interruptions experienced over the last 16 months, the challenges before us range from mitigating learning loss, connecting families to our campus communities, and the social and emotional well-being of our entire community,” she said. “We are charged with appropriately assessing and addressing the learning loss our students have recently experienced, and we are committed to delivering high quality instruction and targeted interventions as needed for each student.”
