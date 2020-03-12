Work was continuing Thursday on the new elementary school in Central Killeen near Florence Road behind the current Nolan Middle School.
The new school is a consolidation project of Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools and the expected completion date is fall 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year.
The estimated cost of the 124,760 square-foot project is $35 million.
The consolidation project is one of seven construction upgrades funded by the 2018 KISD bond.
