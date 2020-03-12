1. Yes. The ballots cast for candidates who pull out are wasted, which hurts voters.

2. Yes. With last-minute withdrawals, the results of the primaries can be skewed.

3. No. Voters know they are taking a chance by voting early. Don’t change things.

4. No. Early voting encourages higher turnout, so it should be maintained.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say. Early voting has its risks and rewards.

Vote

View Results