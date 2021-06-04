The Killeen Independent School District released new aerial images this week of a new high school under construction in south Killeen.
“KISD’s newest campus, Chaparral High School is set to open Fall 2022,” KISD said in Facebook post Chaparral High School accompanying the photos. “Stay connected with all things CHS at https://www.facebook.com/chskisd.”
The $147 million high school is being funded from a bond approved by voters in 2018. The Killeen school board chose the name Chaparral High School during a meeting last year. It is named after the road on which the high school is located.
