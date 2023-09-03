With 45 years of experience in higher education, Richard Rhodes, the chancellor at Austin Community College, is ready to assume his new role as interim president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas following the retirement of its inaugural president, Marc Nigliazzo, at the end of August.
Rhodes begins Oct. 1.
“I’m excited to get there and to work with the team — the faculty and the staff and the students — at Texas A&M-Central Texas and to be engaged within the community,” Rhodes said in a phone interview with the Herald on Thursday.
Rhodes, 72, explained that when leaders in the Texas A&M University System approached him about the opening, he had already announced his retirement from Austin Community College.
According to Laylan Copelin, vice chancellor of marketing and communications for the A&M System, part of Rhodes’ role as interim president will be to “lead a community-wide conversation about the community’s wishes and expectations for Texas A&M-Central Texas going forward following the retirement of founding president Marc Nigliazzo. The results of that conversation will inform the System’s search for a permanent President.”
Copelin said Rhodes’ role may last longer than usual. When asked if he will apply for the position permanently, Rhodes said he will take a wait-and-see approach.
That said, his focus will be squarely on furthering the university’s mission.
Though his position comes with the title “interim,” the new leader at Killeen’s two-year, upper level university said that in the times in his career he has held such a title, he does not consider it an interim position.
“Even though I have served as an interim in the past — at El Paso (Community College) — I do not consider it an interim (position),” Rhodes said. “Really, you need to make sure you’re doing everything possible for student success and to be a member of the community.
“So that’s my intent — to spend my entire focus not just trying to keep things together, but move forward.”
Army ties
Moving forward and transitioning from Austin Community College to Texas A&M University-Central Texas should be a smooth transition for Rhodes, considering the Austin college’s collaboration with Army Futures Command.
“I’ve been actively engaged with the Army — specifically — for a number of years,” Rhodes said. “While I was at El Paso Community College, Fort Bliss is right there and tightly connected, so I worked a lot with Fort Bliss as the president of El Paso Community College.
“But here at Austin Community College ... the Army Futures Command is here in Austin. And at one of our campuses of ACC, we are in partnership with the Army Futures Command and created what’s called the Army Futures Command Software Factory.
“So, on our campus, we have a unique partnership and relationship on working with them on training soldiers to solve real-world problems through technological advances.”
Throughout his time at Austin Community College, Rhodes developed strong relationships with leaders at Army Futures Command, such as Gen. John M. Murray — the founding commanding general — Gen. James E. Rainey — the current commanding general — and other top Army leadership assigned to Army Futures Command.
The newest of four major Army commands, the Army Futures Command was established in 2018 “to ensure the Army and its Soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability,” according to the Army.
Rhodes’ interaction with said leaders is similar to Nigliazzo, who also forged relationships with leaders at Army Futures Command as he guided the university on a trajectory to be a research-centric institution with strong ties to the Department of Defense, cybersecurity and Homeland Security.
Because of their similar ties with Army Futures Command, Rhodes said he knows Nigliazzo well.
“I have known and have had high respect for Marc for a number of years, ever since he was at Del Mar (College) (in Corpus Christi) and Galveston College; and we have kept track of each other,” Rhodes said. “As he, being the president of Texas A&M-Central Texas, and me, being CEO of Austin Community College, we’ve met on a number of occasions to talk about how we collaborate better together.”
Engagement
Rhodes told the Herald that he will approach his new role the way he as approached any other new role in his career.
Rhodes explained that whenever he assumes a new president role, he likes to spend time meeting faculty and staff members as well as students. The intent is to listen to their interests or concerns.
After that, he intends to do the same with the community. He usually does this by compiling a list of between 50-100 people in the community who are vital to get to know so he can better understand the needs of the community.
In terms of growing enrollment and advancing the university in its desired path, Rhodes used a simple equation: Innovation + Collaboration = Transformation.
“We definitely want Texas A&M-Central Texas to be a transformative partner with Killeen and Central Texas to make a real difference,” Rhodes said. “It’s looking at how do we become the best possible partner through collaboration — whether that’s with CTC, with the school district, with Temple College, with ACC, with surrounding industry partners and with the Army, the military and Fort Cavazos? How do we become the one institution that they look to and say, ‘They are our best partner?’
“Collaboration is critical because one institution can’t do everything themselves; they have to rely on great partnerships.
“And then, when we talk about the future of the college, we’ve got to be the innovative driver in higher education. And higher education cannot continue to do things the way they’ve already done it; we have to be innovative and creative and look for new and better ways to deliver education and training.”
In his career, Rhodes has created co-enrollment programs for ACC students with The University of Texas at Austin, Texas State University and Texas A&M University.
Rhodes previously served as president of El Paso Community College and vice president of business services at Salt Lake Community College. He received his bachelor’s and master’s from New Mexico State University and a doctorate from the University of Texas.
The Herald asked A&M for Rhodes’ salary amount, but the university system said the Herald would need to file an open records request for that information. The request, filed last week, had not been answered by publication time.
