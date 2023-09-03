With 45 years of experience in higher education, Richard Rhodes, the chancellor at Austin Community College, is ready to assume his new role as interim president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas following the retirement of its inaugural president, Marc Nigliazzo, at the end of August.

Rhodes begins Oct. 1.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.