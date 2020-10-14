The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted this week to approve the name of a new school being built within the district.
The elementary school being constructed on Azura Way in Killeen near Clear Creek Road now has the name Pat Carney Elementary School.
Carney was an educator within KISD for about 27 years and was killed during the Luby’s mass shooting in Killeen on Oct. 16, 1991, one of the 23 people killed in the shooting.
Friday marks the 29th anniversary of the shooting.
The name was approved by a vote of 5-1 with one member abstaining during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The one vote against was from Board President Corbett Lawler and the one abstention was from Board Secretary Susan Jones. Jones said she chose to abstain because she did not want to be a part of the “dog fight” between school board members over the name of a school because the name of a school is not that important to her. She said she likes to see “unity in the room” when discussing a school name.
The board went back and forth on a couple of names Tuesday night before settling on Pat Carney.
The first motion was made by Board Member JoAnn Purser to name the elementary school after Carney, and it initially failed with a 3-3 vote with one abstention.
After that, a motion was made by Purser to name the new high school being built on Chaparral Road after Franklin and Emily Pratt, who have donated large amounts of money to KISD, and are responsible for the Franklin and Emily E. Pratt Scholarship.
That motion died without a second.
Third, Lawler made the motion to name the elementary school Sugar Loaf Elementary School as the old Sugar Loaf is scheduled to close after this school year.
That motion failed 2-3 with two abstentions.
Finally, Board Vice President Minerva Trujillo mentioned naming the elementary school Pat Carney Elementary and after some discussion, the board brought the motion back and approved the name.
The new campus is scheduled to open at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
