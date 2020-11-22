With the recent change of officers on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, new leaders could change years of operation by the board.
What could the new officers bring to the board? What will they be looking to do for the school district in their new position?
The Herald asked the three new officers some of these questions, and here is what they said.
JoAnn Purser, the new board president, explained her position in an email on Friday.
“The President of the Board is basically the person that acts as the moderator of the board meetings and workshops. I do get to vote in our case. I will also represent the wishes of the board in commentary and viewpoints to the electorate and community,” she said.
In terms of transparency and communication with the public, Purser said she will be responsive.
“I don’t know what past presidents were asked as far as participation but I want the public to know that I will be more than happy to respond as the viewpoint of the board. I will not, however, represent the superintendent and will rely on him to share his expertise on matters,” Purser said.
In past years it has seemed as though the board of trustees has simply agreed and carried out policies that Superintendent John Craft has proposed, or they have delegated power to him to make decisions, similar to what they did with decisions about classroom instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purser said she has not been a “rubber stamp” but understands how that could be perceived.
“Well, I have never felt like I was a mere rubberstamp to the superintendent,” Purser said. “I know that it appears that because the board is not split on issues routinely and might have a general voting record of 6/1 or 7/0; in my opinion, that doesn’t mean that he has a board that rubber stamps. To me it is more of a board that has a common goal and has become a team. It means that our vision is in alignment with a person that was hired by the board to run the district.”
Brett Williams, the new board secretary, said he was not expecting the position but is ready to go.
“It was not something I pursued. However, I intend to embrace all that it encompasses. Title or not, I have a set group of items I intend to fully research and work with the board to consider for implementation,” Williams said.
The priorities he listed are:
Review of alternative school
Local accountability system for test scores
Diversity plan for our workforce
Community engagement with the board
Compensation study for non-professional positions
He also explained the main goal he has in his position.
“I view my primary job as a policy maker. And I fully intend to push for policy that reflects input I have been given from the community, and represents what I think can make our district better,” Williams said.
In terms of transparency with the public and the media, Williams said the board can be better.
“I want our community to be informed and to trust the content that is put out to them. If parents and the media feel as though we need to get better, we need to figure out how we can be better for them,” he said.
In reference to rubber stamping the superintendent’s decisions, Williams said it can depend on the situation.
“I was elected as an individual and certain items deserve an individual response. However, in some cases there are responses that are more appropriate coming from the organization,” he said.
Susan Jones will be serving as the board’s new vice president after serving as the board secretary in her previous position.
“I am humbled and honored to serve as the Vice President of KISD. In this role, I will support the president and be available to preside over meetings and public presentations in her absence,” Jones said. “Together, we will meet with the Superintendent to discuss agenda schedules and pressing issues. My priority is the same as it was as a board member and that is to represent the community ... ie ... the taxpayer, the parents, the students, and the employees of our district,” Jones said.
On transparency, Jones said her mindset will stay the same.
“I will continue to advocate for transparency to the public, parents, and the news outlets within the allowable legal framework,” she said.
On the possible rubber stamp question, Jones said she will continue as she always has.
“Board members can not collaborate on agenda items outside of board meetings in such a manner that would violate the Open Meetings Act; thus the ‘information only’ presentations allow the board members an opportunity to ask their questions and voice their concerns to their other board members; as well as, to the administration in a public setting.
“When the agenda item is presented to the board as an “action item” board members can continue to ask questions if they wish before voting. When this process is followed, it works. Before I vote, I will continue my long-standing process of independently researching and evaluating the data provided by the administration,” Jones said.
The first full meeting with the new officers in place will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
