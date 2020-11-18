The new president of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees said she was surprised by her appointment but is excited to get to work for the district’s residents, parents and students.
“It was absolutely unexpected,” said JoAnn Purser about her selection as the new president of the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I had expressed an interest in serving on the officer slate if there was an opportunity to serve as any officer. I was very surprised when my name was nominated for president,” said Purser, who has been a Killeen school board member for more than eight years.
She was voted in as the new board president with a 5-2 vote, with board members Marvin Rainwater and Minerva Trujillo voting in opposition.
Purser added that she does not have a specific agenda as president because she was so surprised by the appointment.
However, she did say that she has spoken to Superintendent John Craft about making sure students and staff feel empowered by the technological resources the district has available to them during the COVID-19 pandemic. She would also like to see rapid testing available for students and staff during the holiday and winter season so they do not have to come out of pocket to be tested for the virus.
Purser is the fourth woman to serve as KISD board president. The others, in order, were Kay Young, Brenda Coley and Shelley Wells.
Purser is replacing Corbett Lawler as president and she said she didn’t know of any significant differences between her and Lawler, but she wants all residents to know that she will always be available to anyone and they can call her or speak at public forum and “we will listen.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Susan Jones was named vice president and Brett Williams was named board secretary.
Sunday’s Herald will feature all three of the new officers and ask them about their new positions.
So should we expect more non professional dress pajama outfits like the skull hoody onesie worn a couple of weeks ago? [whistling]
