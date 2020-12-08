The high school being built on Chaparral Road finally has a name after the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted to approve it on Tuesday.
The new school will be named Chaparral High School. The vote to approve was 4-3 with Board members Marvin Rainwater, Corbett Lawler and Minerva Trujillo voting against the name.
The board deliberated on a name for around 45 minutes before a motion was made and the vote took place.
Along with the decision on a school name, the district’s administration provided a COVID-19 update to the board.
Superintendent John Craft said the district expected to see an uptick and possibly a drastic uptick in COVID cases following the Thanksgiving holiday and he said that increase has been seen slightly.
He said that the district is looking for widespread community spread within a campus to cause a school to shut down. So far, the district has only had to close some special programs within schools as a result of possible spread.
“I am not seeing a trend right now that would indicate a district wide shutdown,” Craft said. “This is an hour-by-hour monitoring.”
Although the district does not currently have to shut down a campus, Craft said that he feels incredibly confident that it would be able to switch to a virtual learning platform if necessary because of the hard work of the district’s teachers and students.
As of Tuesday, the district had a total of 617 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students since March.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved an item giving the district’s administration the ability to hold public hearings for the possible rezoning of KISD elementary schools.
The rezoning will take place as a result of the opening of four new elementary schools, Killeen Elementary School, Pat Carney Elementary School, the new Pershing Park Elementary School and the new Clifton Park Elementary School.
Rezoning meetings are currently scheduled for early and mid-January.
Also during the meeting, the board discussed and approved, with a 6-1 vote, the guaranteed maximum price for the second package of the Killeen High School renovation project that is part of the 2018 bond. Board Member Susan Jones voted against the item.
The package is around $42.7 million of the total construction budget for the renovation of $86 million. The total construction cost is around $85.1 million. Adam Rich, the district’s executive director of facilities, said that the project cost is around $900,000 less than what was budgeted.
The total project cost from the 2018 bond is budgeted for $99 million.
Craft said that this is an exciting moment in the 2018 bond, as this was the final guaranteed maximum price the board has to approve for the bond.
