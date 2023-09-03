After being hired by the Killeen school board earlier this summer, Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey is in her first official school year overseeing KISD’s 45,000 students, thousands of employees and an annual budget of about half a billion dollars.
At age 52, she is the district’s first woman in the role. Fey signed a $325,000 contract on June 26, the same day KISD held a news conference welcoming her aboard.
“I plan on establishing priorities to ensure a smooth transition,” Fey said at the time. “I will set up a process with systems and steps to capture the voice of all stakeholders. I plan to immerse myself in the culture that already exists and to make myself available to you.”
In an interview with the Herald last week, Fey answered some questions about her plans and how she finds the culture of KISD.
“I am acclimating to the KISD system,” Fey said, adding multiple municipalities in the Killeen area share in the responsibility for education.
“My role is to address the community need but the goal is always about student outcomes,” she said.
She said her second goal is to create structures which best support campuses. Fey has been evaluating the needs of each campus by spending time with students and staff. She has asked for input in developing these plans and says she looks forward to the challenges and opportunities this brings.
Priorities
“I really need to understand the system that is in place,” Fey said. “I will be looking into the status of the culture and change mindsets if needed.”
Fey says it’s very simple.
“We have a current system that is based on prior leadership, a whole history of KISD,” Fey said. “And, then envisioning the new future of KISD.”
Fey said her third short-term goal is ongoing.
“I plan to recenter the work around the instructional core — the students, staff and content,” she said.
“Once that is done we can say: Now, where do we want to go?”
Fey stressed the importance of accountability and measurable successes, specifically targeting the recent changes to the parameters in state testing.
“How do we bring an understanding of academic progress that our teachers have definitely provided for our student population in the context of our state accountability system?” Fey asked. She referenced the changes in the structure of student testing and the measurable factors that make up the conversations about results.
“It is not reflected accurately,” Fey said, “and that is sad. We have a staff here who really care about the academic progress of our kids and it’s deflating when the rules to the game are changing.”
Fey was quite vocal in her praise of educators at KISD.
“Teachers are making progress with our kids,” Fey said. “And, they’re doing it in the most challenging time in public education. At the end of the day, our teachers are getting the work done.”
Challenges
When asked about some of the challenges Fey has faced, she took a moment to reflect.
“Challenges are also opportunities,” Fey said. “I have a chance to bring some resolution to issues that existed prior to me being here. Decisions have already been made. I plan to bring respect and dignity to situations that happened before I got here,”
Another challenge that Fey outlined was safety.
“We have some new goals,” Fey said. “The whole country is dealing with shortages in this area.”
School districts have to deal with three big shortages in particular.
“Teachers, police and nurses,” Fey said. “Everyone is dealing with it.”
Educating students and keeping them safe and complying with new laws on both issues has gotten more complex in recent years.
“We are seen as caregivers and protectors as well as educators,” Fey said. “We have become more so, because students sometimes feel unsafe, and so do staff.”
Another challenge she discussed was the relationship with Fort Cavazos students.
“How do we work better, how do we serve the children better in a very positive way,” Fey said. “We have kids that are transient. They move in and out of school systems that are not consistent. I never want it to be difficult for our students.”
Shifting gears, Fey was complimentary on her reception by the Killeen community.
“My experiences have been great,” Fey said. “I feel a connection with this community, a really deep connection, and it happened very quickly.”
Fey has been out at school functions and mentioned she plans to attend as many municipal gatherings as possible.
“No matter where I go, people have been friendly,” Fey said. During the weeks before school started, Fey spent time visiting different campuses and getting a feel for the area.
“I have tried to make myself available outside of KISD,” Fey said. “I believe it helps to put a face with a person who leads others, especially in a community like Killeen. I try to always be open when I’m ‘out there.’”
Fey personalized her status as the first female superintendent at KISD.
“During the application and hiring process, I didn’t know I would be the first female superintendent,” Fey said. “It was not something I was focused on.”
But she discussed the unique position she was in and how she perceived her role.
“There is a significant impact of being female,” Fey said. “I want to encourage young girls in the system to be able to chase their dreams. And, if it’s not me, I hope it’s one of our coaches or one of our teachers.”
She wants to have a positive impact on all students and to all those who she comes in contact with.
Strategy
Fey was anxious to discuss a new strategic plan she is working on — a project to address change at KISD.
“Plan will be in writing — a balanced scorecard — consider it the work that guides the work,” Fey said. “It will be a process. We started Aug. 15 with SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats).”
She plans to include advisory councils on the list of education advocates who will help shape the plan. Fey said the plan will begin to roll out soon.
“It’s more of a five-year plan,” Fey said.
On the subject of growing enrollment, Fey was very succinct in her reply.
“If your system is good, people will move here and want to be involved,” Fey said. “We will be a school district that students and the community will be proud to be a part of.”
She had one last word of encouragement, especially for educators.
“Honor your profession,” Fey said. “We have a golden opportunity to change the mindset on how we treat our own.”
Transparency
Fey was also asked about the district’s record of transparency.
Several articles in the Herald during the tenure of former Superintendent John Craft included the lack of transparency on reports from Killeen ISD’s Director of Investigations and Campus Safety Charles “Chuck” Kelley, a former DEA agent.
During a year-long battle for release of information regarding dozens of Kelley’s investigations — which included cases of inappropriately conduct, drug sales, theft and other crimes at local schools — KISD refused to release the documents. The district finally did release dozens of the investigations in 2022 after the Texas Attorney General’s office ruled they were indeed public documents and should be released.
Still, to this day, not all of the documents have been released.
“I am unaware of the situation and cannot comment,” Fey said. “If you will give me some time to look into it, I will prepare a response and get in touch with the Herald.”
