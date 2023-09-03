Fey

 Jo Ann Fey became the Killeen ISD superintendent in June.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

After being hired by the Killeen school board earlier this summer, Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey is in her first official school year overseeing KISD’s 45,000 students, thousands of employees and an annual budget of about half a billion dollars.

At age 52, she is the district’s first woman in the role. Fey signed a $325,000 contract on June 26, the same day KISD held a news conference welcoming her aboard.

