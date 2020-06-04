A new principal of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in Killeen was named by Killeen ISD this week.
Pam Disher will be the new principal as she begins her 26th year with the school district, according to a news release from the district.
Disher has served as a teacher at Harker Heights and Nolanville Elementary schools before becoming the assistant principal at Clifton Park and Montague Village elementary schools.
She was the principal of Duncan Elementary School from 2011 to 2017, when the school was decommissioned, according to the release.
Most recently Disher was the director of elementary school support for the district.
“We are extremely excited for Pam Disher to assume the role of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School Principal. She has demonstrated her leadership abilities in the past and we know the Wood community will be in good hands,” John Craft, the superintendent of KISD, said.
