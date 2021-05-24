Latisha Williams, the current principal of Charles E. Patterson Middle School, was named as the newest principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft announced Monday.
“Throughout her 22-year career in Killeen ISD, Ms. Williams has built a strong rapport with her students, staff, and community,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a press release. “Always full of energy, the former Killeen High Girls Basketball coach believes in building a strong team from the ground up and always placing students at the forefront of every decision.”
Maya said Williams began her “instructional leadership journey” in 2016 at Patterson Middle School.
“Her vision to grow effective educators through professional development, collaboration and accountability quickly translated to academic success for students,” Maya said.
“The Cavalier pride that is so deeply rooted in the halls of Patterson, will translate to the wave of pride Ms. Williams will bring to Shoemaker High School.”
Williams has her master’s degree in Educational Administration from Tarleton State University and is currently working on her Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership at Abilene Christian University.
“We look forward to the culture of collaboration, integrity, and high academic expectations Ms. Williams will bestow as the new Principal of Shoemaker High School, her dedication and love for KISD will enhance the pride of the Greywolves,” Craft said.
Williams will start her new role at Shoemaker High School at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
The current Shoemaker principal, Micah Wells, was promoted to Executive Director of Athletics earlier this spring.
