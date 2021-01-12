Dozens of trees were planted in central Killeen Tuesday as part of a new school campus that will open in the fall.
United Landscaping employees dug holes Tuesday for new maple and oak trees outside the new Clifton Park Elementary School, which is being built behind the old Nolan Middle School along Jasper Drive.
Killeen ISD is planting over 100 trees as it prepares to open the new campus in the fall, officials said. When it opens, the new Clifton Park school will replace both the old Clifton Park school on Trimmier Road and Bellaire Elementary School on Jasper Road.
